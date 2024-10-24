Senior Financial Accountant
Rhenus Logistics AB 210 276 27 / Bankjobb / Malmö Visa alla bankjobb i Malmö
2024-10-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rhenus Logistics AB 210 276 27 i Malmö
Are you an experienced & accurate financial accountant who is looking for new challenges to grow in? Do you want to be part of an international group that is present in over 40 countries with 40,000 employees? MTS, part of the Rhenus Group is offering you a role where your knowledge and personal qualities are highly valued and the opportunity to develop!
We are now looking for a financial accountant with experience who should be responsible for reviewing transactions across a wide range of business accounts and preparing monthly and annual financial statements, is used to working with complex financial topics.
You will ensure compliance with company policy, guidelines, accounting principles, internal controls.
Main tasks:
* Active support in the preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements.
* Claim management and overall risk mitigation approach through execution of a regular, solid and meticulous internal control.
* Planning of budgets, periodic management reports and cashflow reporting and forecasting.
* Reporting of results in the internal systems, preparation of results analyses and execution of internal results meetings providing the management with meaningful reports, KPIs and analyses.
* Experience of preparing or reviewing statutory accounts.
* Collaboration in the further development of a driver-based rolling forecast planning and various Power BI projects.
* Counterpart for the local auditor, bank partners, Labour and Tax authorities and interface between the local finance, regional CFO and various HQ departments.
* In addition, you will contribute with your ideas for the further development of the finance processes and IT systems as well as the controlling function and thus also help shape your direct work environment.
* You have accounting responsibility for your own company code and ensure that all transactions are recorded properly and timely, both internal and external.
You will act as a reliable link between the operating companies in Sweden and within the Rhenus Nordics Overland entities and the Steering Committee.
You will carve a key, support role to managers, with increasing responsibility and further development perspectives within the role and company.
We are looking for you to have:
* Proven experience in a related finance role, with at least 5 years of experience working with modern financial systems and preferably with SAP as well.
* In-depth understanding of the local GAAP, tax and labour regulations.
* Economic upper education with a strong understanding of the financial and accounting principles.
* Good knowledge of MS Office and in particular MS Excel.
* Swedish and English in speaking and writing is a requirement.
* As a person, you are thorough and have the ability to effectively plan, prioritize and coordinate. You have a positive attitude towards challenges and thrive in a changing environment. You have a desire to continuously improve processes and are self-motivated and proactive.
* Your way of working is organized and you have an ability to think critically and analytically.
What do we offer?
We work in an internationally active family company with shared values and a positive and stimulating environment with great opportunities, both locally and globally.
Rhenus is a result-driven and expansive group, which is constantly looking for new opportunities to develop. As an employee, you are offered to be part of a committed and competent business where the driving force is to create the best possible results.
The position is located in Malmö and is a permanent position (full-time) with a 6-month probationary period. Regular business trips within the Nordics region are to be expected. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR2345". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rhenus Logistics AB
(org.nr 556429-7322) Arbetsplats
Rhenus Logistics AB 210 276 27 Kontakt
Rhenus Warehousing mianda.vanniekerk@rhenus.com Mianda@test.Test.rhenusgrouptest Jobbnummer
8975955