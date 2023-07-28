Senior Engineering Manager - Telecom platforms, Data & Analytics
2023-07-28
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence across 60 countries, we empower businesses to reach everyone in the world, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
Dream big with us. We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success, no matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, take on captivating challenges, and build your skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
Sinch Operator creates software products for mobile operator network infrastructure and services, providing efficient and scalable solutions for messaging, charging & policy control, revenue assurance and fraud prevention.
By joining our Operator team as a Senior Engineering Manager in Stockholm, you'll be instrumental in creating an environment where teams and individuals thrive while achieving exceptional results. Lead four highly experienced software product teams working on the development of Sinch telecom platforms and with data & analytics capabilities for A2P Monetization.
As our Senior Engineering Manager, you will:
Lead staffing and hiring, forecasting workforce needs, onboarding, offboarding, and coordinating promotions.
Collaborate with tech and product leadership to ensure our teams have the right tools, skills, and processes.
Facilitate discussions, help team members embrace change, and encourage open communication.
Mentor and guide individual team members, promote cross-training to build a resilient team.
Actively work with employee engagement data to keep the team motivated.
Building positive relationships is key. Act as the bridge between the engineering team and partners, ensuring alignment and agreement.
Who you are:
Innovation and automation are your passion, and you'll promote and support these initiatives, fostering a healthy, collaborative engineering culture that aligns with our values.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Extensive experience in developing and delivering mission critical software products.
A humble and open leadership style, empowering, inspiring, and championing engineers to grow and excel.
Experience in setting ways of working and team targets, follow-up on delivery and driving performance.
Impressive communication skills.
What makes you stand out:
Telecom experience.
Data & Analytics background.
Experience in traditional Java/VM based systems and the transition to Cloud Native.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
