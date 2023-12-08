Senior Engineer Mechanical
2023-12-08
Job scope
High level purpose of function.
The Mechanical Senior Engineer plays a pivotal role in the design of mechanical systems for both greenfield and brownfield engineering projects. They must have a keen awareness of the impact of mechanical design on commissioning, maintenance and operations. They are to be a technical expert in the field having sufficient experience. They are responsible for overseeing all aspects of mechanical engineering, ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with industry standards. In addition to this they need to be well versed in overseeing all engineering, internal as well as subcontractors engineering services and site services and provide leadership to all of the above. The Senior Engineer will be assigned to the total site scope, however will also have the key responsibility of acting as the technical leadership for their functional team.
Key responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities.
• Oversee and ensure that the total site design is functional and interfaces with other project scopes are aligned.
- Lead regularly planned team meetings and be a first sounding board for discipline specific questions (technical or otherwise), etc.
- Develop comprehensive mechanical system in the battery manufacturing process. This involves selecting appropriate materials, sizing, routing, and layout to optimize efficiency.
- Review comprehensive mechanical systems that encompass the transportation of various chemicals, coolants, and other fluids required in the battery manufacturing process.
- Stay up to date and compliant with local, regional and national regulations related to mechanical system, hazardous material handling, and environmental standards. Ensure that all mechanical designs and installations meet or exceed these requirements.
- Collaborate with material engineers to either choose or ensure that appropriate materials, such as corrosion resistant alloys, for the construction of pipes and fittings, considering the chemical composition and temperature requirements of the battery manufacturing process.
- Develop and implement safety protocols, risk assessments, and preventive measures to mitigate potential hazards associated with mechanical systems, ensuring the well being of the plant personnel and safeguarding the environment.
- Comply with quality control procedures to monitor the fabrication and installation of mechanical systems, ensuring they meet design specifications and industry standards.
- Provide technical expertise in diagnosing and resolving issues related to mechanical systems, including leaks, blockages, and system inefficiencies, and develop maintenance plans to optimize system performance.
- Review and approve mechanical material take offs and provide insights on cost savings vs mechanical integrity.
- Ensure that comprehensive documentation of all mechanical system designs and compliance records are generated and maintained.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
• In Discipline Managers absence, may be delegated authority to take technical decisions for the discipline.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
• Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering
• Professional Engineer (PE) or other professional accreditation is preferred but not essential
• General computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and proficiency in computer aided design (CAD) and mechanical design software
• Strong knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards such as EN, PED, ASME, ANSI, and API
• Native fluency in English is preferred but full technical proficiency is required
• 5 to 10 years experience in industrial mechanical design and engineering field preferably in complex chemical manufacturing
• Experience of working in a multidiscipline environment
• Experience on brownfield and greenfield projects
• Experience of following design projects through to construction phase
• Experience with, and motivated to, setting up work methods and procedures, work with process evaluation and documentation.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills to collaborate with cross functional teams and external partners.
Specific skills
• Understanding of pipe/ duct supports and span requirements
• Understanding of HVAC systems
• Ability to manage mechanical equipment vendor packages
• Understanding of static and rotating equipment
Personal success factors
• Great communication skills as have constant interaction with team members and external parties such as contractors, vendors, authorities and auditors.
• High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
• Ridged to mechanical design standard
• Motivated to take on new challenges
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Highly organized and result driven
• Strong problem-solving skills
• Dogged determination and focus
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
