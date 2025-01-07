Senior Engineer Backend
Detectify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Detectify AB i Stockholm
What we do at Detectify
We're Detectify, and we're not your average cybersecurity company. We're a team of passionate engineers and hackers who are obsessed with building cutting-edge tech that actually makes a difference in making internet a safer place to be. We're talking about real-life hackers who know their stuff. You'll learn from the best, and maybe even develop some elite skills yourself.
Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We offer a cloud-based External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that streamlines asset discovery and vulnerability assessments for Product Security and AppSec teams. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
What you'll get to do
You will play a significant part in evolving our product to the next level. We try to build services that not only solve today's problems but also enable future solutions already today. We will ask you to think broader than just the task at hand and hopefully you thrive in this environment.
We strive to create an enabling and empowered culture. Here you will have the ability to make use of all your skills and personality. A fun and engaging environment where we can have unfiltered and passionate discussions to learn and grow together.
As an engineer in a cross-functional product team you will get to think it, build it, ship it, measure it, own it, tweak it, and as part of that:
Team up with brilliant engineers, designers, and hackers to build the next generation of cybersecurity tools.Dive deep into event-based microservices, serverless architecture, and all things AWS.Get your hands dirty with Golang, Kafka, Terraform, and more.Together with your team, own your products from innovation to production and see the direct impact of your work.
Technologies you will get your hands on:
- Event-based microservices and serverless architecture running on AWS
- Modern development tools across the entire stack: Golang, Kafka, Terraform, AWS ECS/Lambda/AppSync, GraphQL
- You will have the opportunity to take even more responsibilities over time, and take a leadership role within engineering as the team grows and expands.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
You're a backend whiz with a growing passion for cybersecurity and have several years of experience. You thrive in a collaborative environment and love solving complex challenges and likes working with mob/pair programmingYou're not afraid to ask "why" and challenge the status quoYou're eager to learn, grow, and make a real difference in the world of cybersecurity.
- You're passionate about customer and business needs and one of your drivers is to deliver value quickly to continuously iterate on even better and fuller solutions.
- You typically come from a background where you are used to working with SaaS products using microservices at scale in a Cloud-First environment,
Ready to join the cybersecurity revolution? Apply now!https://detectify.wistia.com/medias/9lp7o07qil
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
Want to know more about what it is like working at Detectify? Visit our career site. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Detectify AB
(org.nr 556985-9084), https://detectify.com/ Arbetsplats
Detectify Jobbnummer
9087817