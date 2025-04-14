Senior Engine Programmer
We are looking for Senior Engine Programmers with a proactive and curious mind to join us in building a game-server technology as a service, using modern technology and architecture.
With your team, you will work on fundamental elements of our technology that will be shipped as an SDK, making it easy to create complex online games.
Requirements
Experience (5+ years) of Unity 3D
Experience (2+ years) working on game network solutions
Experience in real-time networking
Full proficiency in C#/.Net (C# 9/10 and .Net 5/6 preferred)
Experience in game development
Excellent structure (such as clean code practices, deep knowledge of software architecture, consistency in all deliverables)
End-user focus when creating tools and frameworks
Embracing disposition towards external input (such as valuing feedback and open communication)
Proactive learning and keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies
Ability to be autonomous (such as taking ownership of your own tasks, seeing possible improvements in the "big picture")
Good To Have
Experience creating end-user software (such as API/Framework)
Experience in native development (such as iOS/Android/Consoles)
Experience using other game engines (such as Unreal/GoDot) Så ansöker du
