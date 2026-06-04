Senior Embedded Software Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is an innovative technology company in Lund that embraces the mindset of "never work alone." Through close collaboration and technical excellence, they are shaping the future of MedTech by developing cutting-edge connected products for leading global customers. Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? Don't hesitate to apply today!
About the role
You will play a pivotal role in designing and testing electronics for sophisticated connected products. Working in-house, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to transform customer needs into high-quality manufacturable designs.
You are offered
You will have the opportunity to lead innovative projects,
Mentoring junior engineers, and grow within a supportive community that values technical excellence and professional fun.
Collaborate with world-leading customers on cutting-edge product development.
Work tasks
This role involves end-to-end embedded development, from hardware bring-up to high-level application logic for medical devices.
Develop hardware-near firmware using C and C++
Design and implement device drivers for various embedded platforms
Work with Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) to ensure system performance
Conduct hardware bring-up and debug systems using oscilloscopes and logic analyzers
Interpret customer requirements and translate them into technical specifications
Collaborate with team members to ensure seamless system integration
Coach and mentor less experienced engineers within the development team
We are looking for
Engineering degree in Embedded Systems, Electronics, Computer Engineering, or equivalent
4+ years of experience in Embedded Software Development
Advanced knowledge of Embedded C/C++
Good understanding of Real Time Operating Systems
Experience in Device Driver Development
Professional proficiency in spoken and written English
It is meritorious if you have
Knowledge of medical device software standards such as IEC 62304
Experience working in regulated environments
Experience with connectivity protocols like Bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE
Familiarity with Embedded Linux and Yocto project
Experience using logic analyzers and oscilloscopes for debugging
Knowledge of Zephyr or FreeRTOS
Experience from the MedTech industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Social
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6P1CAJ". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9948944