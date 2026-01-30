Senior Electrical Design Engineer
Starting date: As soon as possible
Location: Kronoberg
Duration: Long term assignment, six months trial period with possibility of extension.
We are looking for a Senior Electrical Design Engineer for one of our clients who is expanding their R&D team. They are seeking an experienced engineer with deep knowledge of electrical system development and a strong commitment to building high-quality, reliable products.
In this role, you take full ownership of the electrical system architecture from concept to final product. You will design, integrate and document electrical components and work closely with mechanical, software and test engineers to ensure safe and well-functioning solutions. This is a position where you will have significant influence on technical decisions and future product platforms.
Your Responsibilities:
Electrical System Design
Develop complete electrical systems for complex products, including wiring harnesses, schematics, sensors, actuators, power components and control units.
Compliance & Safety
Ensure adherence to safety regulations and relevant EMC/EMI and energy-related standards throughout the development process.
Component Selection & Prototyping
Choose key components, work with suppliers, and lead prototyping, verification and advanced testing activities.
Documentation & Standards
Create and maintain technical specifications, drawings and verification reports according to international standards.
What we are looking for
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a similar field
• Solid experience in electrical design for complex electromechanical or mechatronic systems, preferably involving sensors, power electronics and embedded control units
• Strong understanding of system integration, wiring design, component selection and functional safety
• Ability to work closely with mechanical, software and test engineers throughout the full development cycle
• Hands-on experience with prototyping, lab testing, verification work and systematic troubleshooting
Preferred Qualifications, but not mandatory
• Background working with commercial equipment, engineered systems or other high-reliability products
• Knowledge of relevant standards for electrical safety, EMC/EMI performance and product certification
