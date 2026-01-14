Senior DevOps Infrastructure Developer
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a Manufacturing Systems team that builds and operates software used to plan, track, and document production in packaging material factories, as well as simulation solutions for capacity planning and equipment dimensioning. The environment includes an established development and deployment process where parts are still manual-your mission is to elevate automation, reliability, and scalability across the platform.
In this role, you will take ownership of the infrastructure supporting globally distributed manufacturing applications, with a strong focus on Kubernetes operations and modern CI/CD practices.
Job DescriptionOwn and manage the Manufacturing Systems infrastructure, including around 30 Kubernetes clusters globally.
Improve and implement CI/CD pipelines for the development teams.
Lead the implementation and automation of Kubernetes deployments.
Provide expert guidance and support to developers working with Kubernetes.
Identify manual steps and bottlenecks in the delivery chain and drive improvements in automation and flow.
RequirementsHands-on experience building DevOps environments.
Expert-level experience setting up and managing on-prem Kubernetes infrastructure (e.g., vSphere Kubernetes Service).
Strong knowledge of CI/CD tools such as Jenkins (or equivalent).
Solid understanding of the end-to-end application delivery chain: prototyping, IDE, source control, code analysis, code review, CI/CD, build automation, artifacts, deployment, and QA.
Server orchestration knowledge.
Expert-level Linux skills.
Nice to haveExperience working closely across development and operations in a collaborative DevOps setup.
A curious, self-driven mindset and eagerness to learn and improve ways of working.
Application
