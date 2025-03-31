Senior DevOps Engineer
2025-03-31
We are looking for an experienced DevOps engineer who want to enhance security and performance through reliable and scalable solutions.
You will be working closely with architects and engineers to manage applications that deliver critical services across organizations.
About You
We seek a customer-focused DevOps engineer with expertise in Elastic Stack and a strong background in cloud operations. You have solid Java skills, enjoy simplifying complex problems, and thrive in collaborative environments.
Requirements:
• 7+ years in implementing and managing modern CI/CD pipelines in AWS or Azure
• Strong experience in Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana etc)
• Programming experience (Java, Python etc)
• IAAC knowledge (Ansible, Terraform)
• Modern tools for Monitoring and Orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes and Grafana etc)
• Solid Linux experience
• Fluent English skills, in both speech and writing
We are looking for individuals who are passionate about technology and want to improve our ways of working and solutions. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with leading technology companies and explore new technologies in a supportive and innovative environment.
