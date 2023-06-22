Senior Design Engineer - Electric motor Windings and insulation system
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
By 2040 entire sales of Volvo Group vehicle shall be fossil free and already by 2030 the annual sale of Electric Trucks will be 100 000. Electromobility is key area for the Volvo Group to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
About the team:
Our team is a part of MDS (Motor Drive System) section which is responsible for development of electric motor drive systems for our Battery Electric Vehicle and Hybrid vehicles. Our goal is to develop and deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market for the needs of our customers. We are constantly growing and searching for new colleagues. We employ the AGILE methodology and utilize JIRA as our designated tool for managing our backlog. If you want to work in an inspiring environment with innovative and inspiring colleagues and lead the technology development in field of traction electric motors, you are very welcome to apply here for this position.
Role responsibilities:
We are looking for an experienced mechanical or electrical engineer to our Electric Motor team. We see that you have broad experience from drive line development within automotive but main focus area will be on Electric motor Windings and insulation system. This means that you will have responsibility of the following:
Insulation System Design: You will design the insulation system that protects the motor windings from electrical stress and environmental factors. This involves selecting appropriate insulation materials and determining their placement and layering within the motor.
Designing Motor Windings: You will be responsible for designing and developing the winding configurations. You will collaborate with electromagnetic designers to loop the designs and provide the optimal solution for winding shape, size and material choice.
Material Selection: You will research and select suitable materials for motor windings and insulation. You will be responsible for Technical Requirements on magnetic wire and insulation materials towards suppliers.
Electrical Performance Analysis: You will collaborate with our test team to define and plan test activities on winding insulation system to validate the durability requirements.
Prioritized experience and knowledge
Master's in mechanical or electromechanical engineering, focus area Electric Motor design.
A minimum 5-7 years of experience in the field of electric machine design within automotive industry
Experience from design of High Voltage electric motor windings (preferably hair pin)
Material knowledge on magnetic wire and its coating material, insulation materials in stator (slot liner and impregnation)
Design for manufacturing and assembly (bending & welding)
Knowledge on Winding insulation standards.
Must have experience with CAE tools: CAD design (CREO)
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Creo CCA (Creepage and clearance tool)
Auto Crear (Creepage and clearance tool)
Phyton
MATLAB
Ansys Maxwell
Motor CAD
Familiarity with PDM tools.
Personal qualifications:
We believe that you are an action-oriented team player with the ability to successfully drive yours and the team's joint tasks to completion. You have a strategic ability to understand, identify and adapt to future needs and challenges. You also have adequate planning and organizing abilities.
What we offer?
With us, you get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting and developing global environment with colleagues from around the globe. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to our product and values, and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
