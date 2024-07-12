Senior Database Engineer
Want to work with some of Swedens top experts in databases? A passion for SQL and Azure - Welcome to Pagesplit!
Pagesplit assists with everything related to SQL Server, Azure, and the Microsoft Data Platform! Our SQL Server experts help clients alleviate skill shortages, improve response times, increase performance and availability, while simultaneously reducing both operational costs and risks for all SQL Server or data-related systems!
About the role:
As a Senior Database and Azure Engineer, you will lead the design, implementation, and optimization of our database solutions on Azure, with a strong focus on SQL databases. You will leverage Azure data warehousing and utilize Power BI for advanced analytics and reporting. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, you will ensure seamless integration and efficient operation of our database systems in the cloud.
Responsibilities:
Database Architecture: Design, implement, and manage scalable, secure, and highly available SQL database solutions on Azure.
Azure Data Warehousing: Implement and optimize Azure data warehousing solutions to support business intelligence and analytics needs.
Power BI Integration: Utilize Power BI to develop interactive visualizations and reports that provide actionable insights to stakeholders.
Performance Optimization: Monitor database performance and optimize SQL queries for improved efficiency and responsiveness.
Data Security and Compliance: Implement and enforce data security best practices and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
5+ years of experience in database engineering with a strong emphasis on SQL databases and Azure cloud platforms.
Expertise in designing and managing SQL database, Azure SQL Data Warehouse, and other Azure data services.
Proficiency in Power BI for data visualization, reporting, and dashboard development.
Experience in data modeling, performance tuning, and optimizing SQL queries for large-scale databases.
Solid understanding of data security, encryption, and compliance standards.
Relevant certifications (Microsoft Azure certifications, SQL Server certifications) are a plus.
What We Offer:
In addition to a competitive salary and benefits such as wellness allowance and insurance packages, you will be part of an inspiring and collegial work environment where community and creativity are central. With us, you will not only have access to exciting projects and a large network of clients but also the opportunity to be part of a culture where we value having fun together! Så ansöker du
