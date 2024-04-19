Senior Database Developer @Euroclear
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
At Euroclear we are deeply embedded in the Swedish stock market. We have a unique role in the financial landscape which gives us the opportunity to genuinely influence the future of business-critical IT services. As a driving force behind financial innovation, our success is based on handling large volumes of transactions on the stock exchange. We are on an exciting journey to deliver cloud-based solutions to our customers. To make this journey successful we are hiring a Senior Database Developer that will play an important role in our development team. We offer you: Family atmosphere: Join a T-shaped, cross-functional agile product team where everybody is equally important. Collaboration, warmth, humor and positive energy are at the heart of our progress. Impact of work: Your work will directly influence the security and efficiency of trading in the Swedish financial market, including everything from listed companies to financial institutions.
You contribution:
As our Senior Database Developer, you will be our hands-on expert in creating and maintaining scalable and secure data warehouse solutions. Your primary responsibilities will include managing data storages and large volume data flows.
You'll collaborate closely with our development team to craft and refine software solutions for effective data management. Through regular quality checks, you'll guarantee our data's accuracy and reliability to support organizational decisions.
Additionally, you will work towards our product Vantage by Euroclear that offers detailed insights into our shareholder base and enabling tracking of ownership structures, shareholder movements etc. By integrating data from Euroclear Sweden's register, Morningstar, and stock exchanges, you'll provide comprehensive information for informed decision-making.
Your Responsibilities Include:
Manage Azure Data Factory for data ingestion and preparation
Implement semantic data models for Power BI analytics
Optimize for performance and cost-efficient cloud hosting
Develop and implement efficient ETL processes to ensure smooth data integration
Your Profile:
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
5+ years of development experience, with expertise in SQL Server.
Knowledgeable in data warehouse architecture and skilled in building and maintaining scalable solutions. If you have experience in presenting insights based on large datasets in Power BI thats a plus, along with proficiency in conducting tests in database environments. Why Euroclear Sweden? At Euroclear Sweden, we have a dynamic and diverse workforce that includes both experienced veterans and new talents. There is a generous spirit of knowledge sharing among the employees. The leadership at Euroclear is defined by inclusivity, empowering employees with trust and responsibility. Stefan - Technical Product Owner: As your future manager he will continuously ask: "Do you have fun at work?" to always assure that the team grows from having fun while doing code magic. He will also encourage you to join the weekly training class at SATS or the running group with Urban tribe. Health & benefits:
Health care allowance: 5000 SEK a year
Access to Benify - all their benefits and great deals
Food benefit: 1200SEK / month or via "Rikskortet"
Massage at the office, 110SEK / appointment
Occupational health care via Avonova
Pension BTP 1 including consultation
Insurances (TGL, TFA etc)
30 days' vacation plus 2 short days / year
Sounds good? If you are that open-minded person, keen to find smart ways to solve problems and also enthusiastic for innovation and large amounts of data - Apply today and I will get back to you soon! If you have any questions, contact: Vilma Franzon - vilma.franzon@ants.se
, 072147 62 55. About Euroclear
Euroclear Sweden provides a digital platform for settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of securities, which contributes to secure and efficient trading in the Swedish financial market. Our customers include, among others, all listed companies in Sweden and all banks and financial institutions dealing with securities. We are a part of Euroclear Group, hosted in Belgium. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Kontakt
Vilma Franzon vilma.franzon@ants.se Jobbnummer
8623734