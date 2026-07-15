Senior Data Scientist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Data Scientist, you will work hands on to solve complex business and product problems using data and machine learning. You will collaborate closely with cross functional teams and be expected to work pragmatically, navigate ambiguity, and focus on delivering measurable impact.
Own and contribute to data science initiatives end to end, from understanding problem statements and exploring data to building, deploying, and maintaining models in production.
Design, deploy, and operate LLM‐powered tools and workflows in production, with responsibility for evaluation, monitoring, and continuous improvement
Apply statistical methods, machine learning, and advanced analytics to support product and business decisions.
Develop, test, and improve models and data‐driven solutions with a strong focus on quality, scalability, and long‐term maintainability.
Take responsibility for solutions after deployment, including monitoring, troubleshooting, and iterative improvements.
Perform exploratory and ad hoc data analysis, and present insights in a clear and structured way.
Communicate closely with stakeholders to translate business needs into analytical approaches and explain outcomes in an accessible manner.
Contribute to technical standards, best practices, and knowledge sharing within the data science community.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work in cross‐functional teams together with colleagues in product, engineering, analytics, and business roles. You will also be part of a broader Data Science community, collaborating with other data scientists to share knowledge, align on best practices, and continuously improve how data science is applied across the organisation.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Strong theoretical and practical knowledge of statistics and machine learning.
Proven experience developing and deploying machine learning models in cloud environments beyond notebook‐based work.
Hands‐on experience building and deploying LLM‐based applications, including fine‐tuning, retrieval pipelines, and prompt engineering.
Strong proficiency in Python and machine learning frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, LangChain, or similar libraries.
Practical experience with MLOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and model monitoring, ideally in a cloud environment.
And people who are...
Strong in their SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis
Familiar with DBT or similar data transformation tools
Experienced with vector databases and embedding models
Excellent communicators and confident taking ownership and accountability
Comfortable working in ambiguity while being proactive
Please note that we will not be able to offer relocation for this role, so we will not be able to proceed with candidates living/working outside of Sweden.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employee's attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year (from Jan 1, 2026)
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10003463