Senior Data Platform Engineer
2026-03-05
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As a Platform Data Engineer, you are an architect and builder of the foundations. You do not just move data; you build the resilient infrastructure, automated tooling, and scalable systems that allow the entire analytics ecosystem to function.
Your mission is to eliminate human bottlenecks by stitching together complex components into a high-performance, controlled, and reliable data engine. You will match the capabilities and scale of the platform to our unique business requirements, ensuring that every byte of data is stored, orchestrated, and accessed with maximum efficiency and minimum manual intervention.
What you'll do:
Infrastructure & Platform Engineering: Design, build, and maintain the physical and logical architecture of our data platform. You ensure the platform evolves with our needs, moving beyond a "set it and forget it" mentality to a dynamic, scalable system.
Ingestion & Integration: Build the ingestion layer to take raw data from various internal and external sources and integrate it seamlessly into the analytical platform for processing.
Automation & Developer Experience: Champion the "machine-first" approach by automating repetitive tasks and building software to handle data efficiently. You ensure that data foundations are built on code, not manual inputs or human-heavy workflows.
Orchestration & Workflow Management: Turn computational chaos into a controlled ecosystem by designing complex orchestration chains that distribute, monitor, and recover processes automatically.
System Reliability & Performance: Optimize SQL queries, schema designs, and distributed processing tasks to ensure the platform remains performant as scale increases.
Security & Cost Control: Implement tightly designed access controls and resource management strategies to ensure compliance and prevent cloud bills from skyrocketing.
Qualifications:
Technical Background: Proven track record as a builder in cloud-based data environments (preferably Azure) with a focus on System Design and Architecture.
Software Engineering Mindset: Strong foundation in Python development and experience with distributed data processing (e.g., Spark).
Expertise in Data Structures: Deep knowledge of Data Warehouses, Lakes, and Lakehouses, including query optimization and schema design.
Automation: Experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and automated testing to ensure platform resilience and maintainability.
Problem Solving: The ability to take a complex chain of computations and turn it into a controlled, reliable ecosystem that recovers easily from failure.
Valuable extras:
Experience in MLOps Engineering to support model development and deployment.
Knowledge of Security & Governance frameworks (encryption, access control, and compliance).
Familiarity with Observability & Monitoring tools (logging, metrics, and audit trails) to ensure platform health.
Where you'll be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
We look forward to receiving your application!
