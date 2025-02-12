Senior Data Engineer to Sogeti Stockholm
Sogeti Sverige AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-02-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sogeti Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Data Engineers to Sogeti Stockholm
Sogeti Stockholm is now employing semi-senior/senior Data Engineers to be a part of a team with a large client in the banking and finance sector. Do you enjoy challenges and want to be a part of Sogeti and our customer on the journey into the future of Data and BI?
Then this opportunity is the next step for you!
Now we are looking for more seniors to grow the team of sharp consultants who want to be involved in building and developing the solutions of the future. We strongly believe that the future is very much about Data Management and working with Data/BI you will play a key role and together with your colleagues, develop innovative solutions for our customer.
What We're Looking For:
We envision you as someone who loves building and delivering solutions for large data sets based on customer needs, and you thrive on working closely with others in a team. You enjoy finding new ways to do things, see opportunities where others see problems, and enjoy a dynamic environment where there's always something happening. You work independently within your area while also being eager to learn from others or help elevate the group's knowledge. Naturally, you have a strong interest in technology related to Data Management!
Your Experience:
For this client, you need to have worked as a Data Engineer for at least 4-5 years and have experience in at least some of the following technologies: SQL, Teradata, Informatica, Mainframe, ODI and Ab Initio.
You speak either English or Swedish, in the international setting you will work in this does not matter. You will be involved in setting up and developing new data warehouse solutions and pipelines, drive migration from on-prem to cloud and to with enormous amounts of data. And the assignments you work in will significantly impact our client's organization - you will make a direct difference!
In addition to experienced colleagues with a lot of tech interests and a fun and developing workplace, we offer a global competence network that is unmatched where your personal development is prioritized. Although collaboration is at the heart of the way we work, we also cater to individual needs with an extensive benefits package. With your drive, commitment and problem solving, we believe you will succeed in this role!
Sogeti offers career development, work-life balance, good benefits, and a focus on sustainability.
When we ask our employees why they work at Sogeti, they often respond, "The opportunities!"; The opportunities to combine continuous learning, international environments and of course with family/work life balance. Just as often, they mention the great atmosphere, the amazing colleagues, and the constant variety of assignments and tasks. No day is the same as another, but one thing is certain: digital innovation is what we do best!
Curious about more reasons to work with us? Take a look here:
- Ditt Sogeti - Lär känna din framtida arbetsgivare!
- Dina förmåner - Få koll på vad vi erbjuder våra medarbetare!
- Medarbetarnöjdhet - Hur betygsätter våra egna sogetiare livet hos oss?
Welcome with your application!
//Johan Alsén, Team manager
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter. Inte minst i sitt arbete, därför är jämställdhet en självklarhet för oss och vi tar mängder av initiativ för att främja detta, bland annat genom #addher - ett av Sveriges största nätverk för kvinnor i IT-branschen. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sogeti Sverige AB
(org.nr 556631-4687), http://www.sogeti.se/ Arbetsplats
Sogeti Jobbnummer
9160228