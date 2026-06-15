Kommunikatör / Communications Manager
Vitlycke - Centre for performing arts ekonomisk förening / Marknadsföringsjobb / Tanum Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Tanum
2026-06-15
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
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Vitlycke – Centre for Performing Arts is looking for a Communications Manager with strong skills and experience in communication to play a key role in building and executing a communication strategy which reaches local, rural audiences as well as the international contemporary dance field.
About us
Vitlycke – CPA is a non governmental independent organisation, founded with the aim of providing an inspiring space for performing arts. Initiated by internationally renowned choreographer, dancer and teacher Francesco Scavetta, Vitlycke – CPA is an artist driven space. Its activities include: residencies, performances and informal showings, after talks, workshops for professional dancers, master classes for non professional participants, concerts and music events, film projections and seminars. In August 2017, it established HERE, a Biennial International Performing Arts Festival.
Job description
The Communications Manager is responsible for the overall planning and executing the organisation's communication and marketing strategies. The goals are:
Strengthen organisational visibility: position the organisation clearly and consistently to both local audiences and the international contemporary dance field
Increase digital engagement: grow activity, visibility, and audience interaction across Facebook and Instagram through well‐planned, high‐quality content and targeted social media strategies
Increase audience reach and engagement: expand local and regional audiences, actively engage new target groups and drive higher attendance at performances and events
Ensure high‐quality, coherent communication: produce clear, compelling written materials (press releases, advertisements, newsletters) and maintain a strong, unified tone across all channels, including print materials such as posters and flyers
Tasks include:
highlighting, communicating, and strengthening the organisation's image and its activities to local audiences as well as the international contemporary dance field
developing, managing and executing social media strategies to increase activity, visibility, and engagement (Facebook and Instagram)
independently planning and producing social media content, creating and maintaining a content calendar
designing and producing the organisation's newsletter (Mailchimp)
restructuring, managing and updating the website content
creating text-based communication materials for newsletters, press releases and advertisements
building relationships with journalists and media outlets
producing print material: posters and flyers
What we require:
at least two years of professional experience working with similar communications tasks in the culture sector. An academic degree in communication, marketing or an equivalent field is an asset
experience, knowledge of and an interest in the culture sector, with a focus on performing arts and contemporary dance
strong written communication skills in both Swedish and English
experience with general web editing
proven experience of creating and executing social media strategies and campaigns across Meta's platforms
working knowledge of Mailchimp and Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, etc)
We are looking for someone who is structured, engaged, proactive, creative, responsible, and capable of working both independently and collaboratively. You need to be flexible, comfortable with working under tight deadlines and have a clear sense of how to prioritise your workload. Attention to detail, even under time pressure, is critical.
Swedish and English communication skills are a requirement for the position.
About the position:
While the position is predominantly remote, it is only suitable for those living in the region as it requires regular travel to Vitlycke – CPA as well as knowledge of, and a presence in, the regional context.
The is a permanent position, beginning 1st of August, and is part‐time (50%) under a three month probationary period, after which the percentage time and suitability for the position will be reviewed.
How to apply:
Please apply by sending a motivation letter and your CV to jobb@vitlycke.org
. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so applicants are encouraged to apply promptly.
Application deadline 25 June. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25
E-post: jobb@vitlycke.org Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vitlycke - Centre for performing arts ekonomisk förening
, https://vitlycke.org/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Vitlycke Centre For Performing Arts Kontakt
Producent
Avril Meehan info@vitlycke.org Jobbnummer
9964349