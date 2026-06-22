Senior Data Engineer (GCP)
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join a leading company within the retail sector. This is an exciting opportunity to become part of a data-driven organization that is investing heavily in modern cloud technologies, advanced analytics, and scalable data platforms.
The ideal candidate is passionate about data, enjoys working in collaborative product teams, and thrives in an environment where innovation, ownership, and continuous improvement are highly valued.
Key ResponsibilitiesTake end-to-end responsibility for designing, building, optimizing, and supporting both existing and new data products.
Drive the development of scalable and reliable data solutions aligned with the organization's target architecture and vision.
Champion DevOps principles and contribute to CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as Code, and cloud platform management.
Work extensively with Google Cloud Platform (GCP), including data processing and analytics services.
Ensure data products meet standards related to security, scalability, observability, performance, and maintainability.
Collaborate closely with Product Owners, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to identify and develop new data capabilities.
Support and contribute to data mesh initiatives and domain-oriented data ownership.
Continuously improve platform capabilities while reducing technical debt and promoting best practices.
Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends within data engineering and cloud computing.
Required QualificationsMinimum 4 years of hands-on experience as a Data Engineer working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Strong experience with:BigQuery
Dataflow
DBT (Data Build Tool)
SQL and data querying languages
Experience working with data formats such as Avro and Parquet.
Experience ingesting data from both on-premise systems and cloud environments.
Strong programming skills in one or more of the following:Python
Java
Scala
Good understanding of data modeling techniques and architectural trade-offs.
Experience with both NoSQL and relational databases.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and cloud infrastructure management.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of technical decisions.
Experience with data visualization tools is considered beneficial.
Fluent English, both written and spoken.
Nice to HaveExperience from the retail industry.
Knowledge of modern data mesh architectures and domain-driven data platforms.
Your Application
Does this role sound interesting and like a good fit for you? If so, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Please note that we can only receive and process applications submitted through our recruitment portal by registering your CV. Due to GDPR regulations, we are unable to accept applications via email.
We look forward to receiving your application!
This assignment is part of Quest Consulting's consulting and staffing services.
About Us
Quest Consulting is an authorized consulting company offering collective agreements, occupational pension, insurance benefits, and wellness allowances. We specialize in IT, Engineering, HR, Administration, and Finance.
Our ambition is to be your trusted and personal partner, which is why we are committed to working according to our core values: Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Landsvägen 57 (visa karta
)
172 65 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Quest Consulting Jobbnummer
9973632