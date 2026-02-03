Senior Data Engineer ( Azure, Databricks, Python)
Location: Stockholm city / hybrid(40%)
Language: Swedish and English
The customer is building a modern data platform in Azure and Databricks according to data mesh principles, with a focus on creating reusable data products and enabling data-driven work throughout the organization.
The assignment includes:
Hands-on development of data products in Databricks and Azure
Build pipelines, transformations and publish quality-assured datasets
Develop reference implementations and best practices
Support and onboard other teams on the platform
Develop internal tools, templates and CI/CD flows
Ensure governance, security and GDPR compliance
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 5 years of experience in practical data engineering work
Deep experience with Databricks (Unity Catalog, Jobs, Workflows)
Strong skills in Python, SQL and Git
Experience in designing and orchestrating data pipelines
Good understanding of data governance and access control
Ability to work cross-functionally and coach other teams
Meritorious:
Automation with GitHub Actions
Experience with Airflow/Dagster
Integration with Power BI
Platform development and reusable templates
This is a strategically important assignment where you will contribute to digital transformation in the travel industry and help shape the data platform of the future.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
