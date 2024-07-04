Senior Data Engineer
Are you passionate about revolutionizing the way data is managed and utilized? Are you eager to build sustainable data pipelines on Cloud with full Infrastructure as Code? Join our innovative team as a Senior Data Engineer specializing in Cloud Data Lakehouse and help us shape the future of decentralized, domain-oriented data architecture in Data Mesh way!
Role Overview:
• As a Senior Data Engineer, you will be a key player in the design and implementation of our data infrastructure.
• You will work closely with Scania cross-functional teams, applying your knowledge to ensure data autonomy, discoverability, and quality.
• You will work with a team of professional data engineers. We expect you to strongly contribute to the team expertise and education of a more junior team members.
Key Responsibilities:
• Build sustainable data pipelines with IaC Terraform + GitLab on AWS Cloud.
• Build processing & transformation logic in PySpark.
• Build ad-hoc analysis reports & queries through SQL.
• Build expertise and get involved on Architecture decision on AWS and its native big data services like S3, DMS, EMR, Glue, EKS, Athena, Lakeformation, SNS, SQS, Lambda, EC2, Airflow etc.
• Build sustainable pipelines for batch & streaming with CDC data processing.
Good to have:
• Knowledge of Open-source table format like Apache Iceberg.
• Knowledge of data catalogue, audits, governance & access management on AWS.
• Knowledge of Dremio.
• Knowledge of Snowflake.
• Sound programming on Scala is a plus.
• Knowledge of monitoring either via Grafana or other open-source tools.
• Understanding of data lakehouse concepts, setups, and data lakehouse design patterns.
• Understanding of the Data Mesh principles
• Understanding of the data governance principles.
• Knowledge of cloud-native containerization is a plus.
• Champion best practices in data engineering, ensuring data quality, reliability, and performance.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field work experience.
• Comprehensive experience designing, developing, and deploying data pipelines
• Collaborate with domain teams/source teams to understand their data needs and design data pipelines.
• Passion for promoting data autonomy, discoverability, and decentralized data governance.
Why Join Us:
• Competitive compensation and benefits package.
• Driving innovation in data engineering.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• Making a global positive impact on the transport industry with Scania.
We work in a dynamic, agile, and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development squad where we depend on each other while moving towards the common goal.
We are offering a flexible work environment with the possibility to work at least part-time from home. You will also have the possibility to work from Scania's hub in downtown Stockholm. We are diverse in nationality, age, experience, background and we work actively to achieve a more even gender balance in the team and therefore female candidates are encouraged to apply.
If the above sounds like you, don't hesitate to apply. We are interviewing continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Questions?
Please contact recruiting manager Prerna Agrawal, e-mail: prerna.agrawal@scania.com
