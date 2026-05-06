Senior Data Analyst, User Acquisition
Rovio Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer?
Stockholm studio is home to Rovio's largest title Angry Birds 2 and we are looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join the team here and work together with our Performance Marketing team to help us shape our user acquisition strategy and bring new players to support the growth of our title. You will play a vital role in optimizing our User Acquisition (UA) performance, focusing on channel efficiency, campaign impact and creative testing.
You will thrive in this role if you have the ability to combine domain knowledge with analytical methods and collaborate with stakeholders from various backgrounds, always keeping return of investment on the top of your mind. You will use your skills to discover opportunities, objectively evaluate what works, and make actionable recommendations to improve the performance of our UA activities.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Providing analytical support to our user acquisition team, ensuring data-driven decision-making and influencing our UA strategy and execution with your critical insights
Working closely with UA managers, marketers, and product partners to provide insight that shape our acquisition and growth strategies
Developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and automated processes and models to track, evaluate and forecast UA KPIs across all campaigns, channels, and creatives
Developing models and tools for UA optimization
Proactively identifying trends and offering recommendations to optimize spend efficiency and creative performance
Helping to resolve data inconsistencies and improving tracking across our systems and platforms
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Excellent working knowledge in SQL, where you know well how to write efficient queries, transform and clean data, and handle large datasets
Demonstrated proficiency in Python or R
Solid understanding of statistics to interpret data and drive informed decisions
Prior experience in user acquisition and user behavior analysis from a gaming company or an app with a significant user base, where you analysed digital marketing and UA platforms performance (such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, TikTok)
Strong presentation and collaboration skills to present data and provide actionable recommendations to senior partners
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
A passion for mobile marketing and an understanding of player acquisition and retention dynamics
Experience working with game telemetry data
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to meeting you!
• --
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name. At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or special needs in our working environment and job application procedures. We make all reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities or who otherwise need support to thrive in the workplace. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763), https://www.rovio.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896188