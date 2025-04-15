Senior Data Analyst Analytics Engineering
2025-04-15
Job Description
Company
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Role Description
As an Senior Data Analyst specializing in Analytics Engineering, you will design and build data products, create and maintain data models, and integrate data from multiple sources to support analytics and reporting needs. You will develop dashboards and reports, monitor data product performance, and collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to provide actionable insights. Your role will involve implementing data governance policies, managing data access, and continuously improving data processes. Additionally, you will mentor your colleagues, lead data projects, and stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices to drive business value.
Responsibilities
Design and build data products to support analytics and reporting needs, ensuring data quality and integrity.
Create and maintain data models to optimize data structures for efficient querying and analysis.
Integrate data from multiple sources to create a unified view of product performance, collaborating with data scientists and analysts.
Develop dashboards and reports to provide insights into product performance and user behavior, automating reporting processes for timely delivery.
Monitor and evaluate the performance of data products, defining and measuring KPIs to ensure alignment with strategic business goals.
Work closely with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand data needs and provide actionable insights, presenting findings and recommendations.
Implement data governance policies to ensure compliance with data privacy and security regulations, managing data access and permissions.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in data engineering and analytics, proactively identifying opportunities to improve data products and systems.
Mentor junior colleagues, leading data projects and initiatives to drive business value.
Establish best practices for data product development and share knowledge across the organization to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
High proficiency in SQL for querying and managing data.
Experience with data transformation tools such as dbt.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or R.
Experience with version control systems like Git.
Strong skills in data visualization tools such as PowerBI.
Solid understanding of data modeling principles and best practices.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their data services.
Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to translate complex business requirements into technical specifications.
Experience with data governance and ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to engage and persuade stakeholders.
Proven ability to lead projects and mentor junior team members.
Continuous learning mindset and ability to stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in data engineering and analytics.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
