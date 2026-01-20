Senior Data Analyst
2026-01-20
We are looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join us in developing new revolutionizing ways for IKEA
to make strategic business decisions based on proactive performance management. We are using cutting edge methodologies within cross-functional teams to keep IKEA leading in an exciting and fast-moving environment.
Our diverse and global team within Data and analytics is growing even more and we would
love to talk with you, if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Have at least 7+ years relevant experience in Business Intelligence
• You consider data to be the starting point for solving (almost) any business problem,
and you are passionate about the possibilities of data & analytics
• Enjoy applying your knowledge in SQL and programming (e.g. in Python) to work
with large datasets
• You love (data) storytelling and use visualizations of data to explain facts
• You are experienced in developing easy to use BI dashboards in different tools (powerBI, Looker Studio,..) to tell compelling data stories to non-technical stakeholders across all our global users
• Experience with cloud platform Google Cloud Platform
• You like to develop, simplify, high performance data models using dataflow and dbt and implementing CI/CD workflows
• You are passionate about applying a scientific mindset to solve business problems and
to guide product development using experimentation, statistics and statistical
modelling
• Able to perform work with a balanced trade-off between care and speed, in rapid
validated learning cycles to optimize performance in the long term
• A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships and loves
sharing knowledge & coaching with more junior team members
• Are a curious world class problem solver who wants to keep learning!
• Preferably an educational background in applied mathematics, computer science,
data science, engineering or equivalent (MS or equivalent)
• Excellent communication skills with both technical and business audiences,
including senior stakeholders
• Agile product development and experience working in cross-functional teams
Willing to adapt, grow and cortibute towards our very diversed team
