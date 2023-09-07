Senior Data Analysis Software QA & TE Engineer
Responsibilites:
Manage project quality, carry out project planning based on customer requirements, and achieve effective business execution through process guidance, review, and measurement activities to support the achievement of project quality objectives. Manage project quality, carry out project planning based on customer requirements, and achieve effective business execution through process guidance, review, and measurement activities to support the achievement of project quality objectives.
Analyzes design and determines test scripts, coding, automation, and integration activities required based on specific objectives and established project guidelines.
Participates as a member of project team of other software quality assurance engineers and internal and outsourced development partners to develop reliable and cost-effective testing and quality assurance solutions for assigned software portion.
Collaborates and communicates with internal and outsourced development partners regarding software applications design status, project progress, and issue resolution.
Requirements and Key Skills:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering Management, Information Systems, or equivalent.
Typically more than 10+ years experience.
Familiar with Software testing methodology, including execution of test plans, debugging, and testing scripts and tools, such as selenium, Ranorex, soapUI,etc,.
Familiar with software quality assurance tools and processes
Mastery in English , Swedish, Mandarin to communicate with international develop team.
