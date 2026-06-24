Senior CRM Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape and evolve a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE Sales platform in a hands-on role where technical quality and business impact go hand in hand. Working in a cross-functional CRM product team, you will contribute to technical implementation, customization, integration, and long-term maintenance of a platform used in an international environment. This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy combining deep Dynamics expertise with modern Azure-based integrations and close collaboration across roles.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain solutions in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE Sales.
You will build and enhance customizations, plugins, workflows, and business rules.
You will create and support integrations connected to the CRM platform.
You will work with .NET, C#, JavaScript, and TypeScript in day-to-day development.
You will use Azure services such as Function Apps, Service Bus, and Storage Accounts.
You will contribute to CI/CD pipelines and help improve the development flow around the platform.
You will collaborate closely with architects, developers, testers, Scrum Master, Product Owner, Business Analyst, integration specialists, and adjacent teams.
Requirements8+ years of experience developing on Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE.
Experience with Dynamics 365 CE Sales.
Strong experience with customizations, plugins, workflows, and business rules.
Strong technical skills in .NET, C#, and JavaScript and/or TypeScript.
Experience with Azure services such as Function Apps, Service Bus, and Storage Accounts.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, preferably in Azure DevOps.
Fluent English.
You are able to work independently, take a hands-on approach, and collaborate effectively in an international agile team.
Nice to haveHigher education in a relevant field.
Experience with integration development.
Knowledge of Kafka, Snowflake, Confluent Cloud, MS SQL, and WSO2.
Hands-on experience with Azure DevOps.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7966628-2069563". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9977837