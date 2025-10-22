Senior Credit Risk Modeller
2025-10-22
Are you passionate about credit risk modelling and data science?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Develop, test and maintain credit risk models according to banking regulation
Support other units within the bank in understanding and implementing the models forrisk managementandbusiness steering purposes;
Communicate to internal and external stakeholders the methodological choices for the models and their impact
Work in an international organisation, collaborating withexperiencedandsupportivecolleagues in cross-border projects;
Provide model insights to senior management and other stakeholders through ad hoc analysisandreporting;
What is needed in this role: Higher education (MSc or PhD) in a quantitative field including but not limitedto statistics, physics,mathematics, engineering or econometrics;
Some years of work experience as modeller within IRB from a bank or consultancy firm, or relevant experience as quantitative analyst;
Experience with statistical and machine learning methods in Python, R or similar;
Excellentanalytical skillsandresults orientedmindset;
Positive and self-driven attitude;
Fluency in English and ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbally and in writing;
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Julio Vargas, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.11.2025. Location: Stockholm, Tallinn, Vilnius or Riga
Recruiting manager: Julio Vargas
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3500-5300 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
