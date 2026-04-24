Senior Creator Manager
Embark Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As Creator Manager at Embark, you'll build and own the framework for how we work with creators - the YouTubers, streamers, and content makers who are genuine co-creators of our games' success.
You understand that the best creator partnerships aren't transactions - they're ecosystems. You know how to identify the right voices, build lasting relationships, and create structures that keep creators engaged, informed, and invested in our games' success long after launch day.
If you're energized by the intersection of community, content, and strategy - and you want to help shape what creator culture looks like at a studio making some of the most ambitious games out there - we'd love to hear from you.
Example of responsibilities
Manage and grow relationships with mid- and large-scale creators across YouTube, Twitch, and beyond
Continue to invest and grow our scalable creator program that acts as a permanent part of our marketing engine, not a one-off campaign tool
Partner with our internal stakeholders to develop and maintain creator tools and infrastructure - including code redemption systems, tournament tools, and collaboration frameworks
Identify and partner with key creators to power content pipelines that support game launches and live service updates
Plan and run preview events, early access opportunities, and creator education initiatives
Explore and pilot revenue-share models and other creator partnership formats as the program matures
Collaborate closely with Marketing, Community, and Content teams to align creator activity with broader campaign strategies
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Hands-on experience building or managing creator or influencer programs within gaming
Existing relationships within the creator community and an instinct for identifying emerging voices
A systems mindset - you think in frameworks and flywheels, not one-off activations
Experience running events and engagement programs for creators
An understanding of what makes creators tick as business partners, not just marketing channels
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple relationships and workstreams simultaneously
Excellent communication skills and native-level written English
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635153-1965982". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9874810