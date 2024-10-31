Senior Corporate IT Engineer to evroc
2024-10-31
Do you want to be at the heart of evrocs IT infrastructure? At evroc, you'll have the opportunity to design, build, and operate the systems that keep their business running. You'll be responsible for securely managing their fleet of iPhones and MacBooks with MDM, implementing top-tier productivity solutions, and creating a first-class office environment that facilitates seamless collaboration between their teams and partners.
AboutevrocAt evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud.
Location: Stockholm, 3 days in the officeJob type: Permanent position
The RoleAs a cutting-edge tech company, we need and expect cutting-edge IT systems and support. In addition, as a company with European sovereignty at the core of its values, we need to ensure that our corporate data stays within European borders, and is subject to the highest standards of security and privacy protection.
You'll be driven by the unique challenges these requirements present, with a proven ability to design and implement IT strategies that align with business objectives. You'll bring extensive experience in managing complex IT infrastructures and have a strong understanding of European data sovereignty and security regulations.You'll solve technical problems, but with a keen eye on scaling the function as the company grows. You'll be based in our head office in Stockholm, but also be happy to travel to our engineering centres in London, UK and Sophia Antipolis, France as required.
What You'll Tackle
Design, build and run the corporate IT infrastructure that makes evroc tick.
Provision, deploy and maintain our fleet of iPhones and MacBooks in line with security best practices using a MDM.
Select, deploy and run best-in-class self-hosted productivity solutions together with internal and external IT and security experts.
Ensure we have a first-class in-office experience: a productive environment for each user at their desk and effective collaboration technology for working across our sites and with partners and customers.
Skills We Value
Experience scaling the Corporate IT function in fast-growing organizations. We expect the right candidate for this role to typically have 8-10 years of experience in Corporate IT.
Experience organizing and managing day-to-day team operations, ensuring smooth execution and timely delivery of projects
Experience creating, enforcing and policing security policy for corporate IT
Experience operating MDM solutions, especially in the Apple device ecosystem
Experience running self-hosted productivity infrastructure, such as Nextcloud, Mattermost, web and e-mail services (idP - identity provider)
Experience running and configuring local networks and network security products, VPN, firewalls with concepts as 802.x and zero-trust
Experience with Linux and/or Kubernetes system administration
Strong communication
evroc offerevroc offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
