Senior Commodity Buyer and Segment Leader
2023-07-14
INTRODUCTION
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The biggest technology shift in decade within public transportation has started and Volvo Group wants to stay in the forefront together with our customers. In a changing world with new customer requirements status quo is not an option. The wind of change is everywhere and new solutions and technologies are what we are working and focusing on.
We have a culture of high performance created through employee engagement and we value Customer success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
WHO ARE WE?
Our team is responsible of components such as wiring harnesses, connectors, switches, cable etc. We are the main interface towards the supplier base of said components and our mission is to improve the value chain on costs, quality, delivery performance, sustainability, resilience in the supply chain and to secure a position in the forefront of technology for all parts used on our trucks.
Volvo Group and Group Trucks Purchasing aims to be the most admired employer in our industry by attracting and retaining the best people in order to create and build a world-class purchasing team.
WHAT IS THE JOB?
As a Senior Commodity Buyer and Segment Leader, you are responsible of the Fuse-, Junction- and relay box segment. You are also responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the award of new business and development of the business in production. Continuously securing the suppliers QDCF-TSR performance by efficiently using purchasing tools and the cross functional network.
As Senior Commodity buyer you are responsible for the low voltage components of the segment in serial production. The global segment leader role also includes the high voltage applications in the same segment. With the rapid electrification of the industry, you are responsible to keep the purchasing strategy up-to-speed and ready for challenges and opportunities created by the new reality.
You will be reporting to the Head of Protection and Distribution Purchasing and actively contribute to the development of the department.
QDCF-TSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
Main tasks of your role:
Leading the cross-functional team responsible for defining and implementing the segment business plan.
Build/update strategies for the segment by being part of early phase investigations with both internal and external stakeholders
Drive the development of the segment strategy and purchasing process to support Volvo's strategic objectives
Lead strategic sourcing projects to completion in collaboration with cross-functional teams
Strengthening Volvo's competitive advantage by understanding the business needs and the supplier market
Manage and develop the supplier base, using categorization, segmentation, evaluation, etc. in order to establish the appropriate levels of relationship
Manage the segments in a QDCF-TSR mindset
Drive Strategic line activities with global teams
Drive optimization, synergies and share best practices within the Volvo Group
Support buyers in the segment in both internal and external stakeholder management
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant, sharing best practices
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person we believe that you are an experienced buyer, a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Qualifications:
University degree (Master), preferably in engineering or business
Motivated by change management and ability to drive change
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset
Excellent communication and networking skills
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Ownership/Accountability
Positive mindset and team player
Business Acumen
Negotiation skills
Learning on the fly
Self-driven and autonomous
Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with counterparts
Analytical skills
Willingness to learn from others and share best practices
Are you up for this opportunity?
Please submit your application no later than August 19th, 2023.
Please note that only applications in English will be considered.
