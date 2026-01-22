senior Commissioning Engineer
What will you do?
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and execute testing and commissioning activities according to project specifications.
Collaborate with Project Manager, Site Manager & Technical Lead to ensure smooth project delivery.
Produce and review technical commissioning documentation.
Plan and Conduct Pre-FAT, FAT, Pre-SAT, SAT.
Monitor test results, compile commissioning reports along with Red Marks and ensure handover is completed in line with client expectations.
Provide technical support and feedback to Secondary Design team.
Travel to sites as required within Sweden for Commissioning HV Substations.
Identify and manage scopes, timelines, budget and project interdependencies between key partners for optimized outcome
Education and Experience Required:
Minimum of 10+years' experience in commissioning or servicing of Electrical & Control Systems for High Voltage Substation.
Experience with electrical instrumentation and reading electrical schematics along with HV Products.
Knowledge of electrical systems and associated communication protocols for Substations
Protection & SCADA testing is considered at plus.
Key Skills & Competencies:
Process driven candidate and focus on EHS and Quality Work Management Systems and Processes is desirable
Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively. Proven troubleshooting and fault-finding skills.
Effectively communicate progress of project scope, schedule and budget, as well as update key partners and management on the commissioning process
Organized and detail oriented.
Ability to manage multiple tasks/projects commissioning responsibility
Solves problems analytically and acts decisively
Team player with the ability to work autonomously when needed.
Driving license required for easy mobility.
What we offer:
Benefits: 25 days holiday entitlement + Statutory and public holidays + Additional 3 (three) days holiday
Life Assurance and Career Progression
We also have a brilliant smarter working policy, too. That means many of our office-based people and some of our site-based people are able to either work from home or as part of our hybrid model.
When it comes to diversity and inclusion, we see things differently at Linxon.
We encourage applications from people of all races, ages, genders, religions, sexual orientations and more - so whoever you are, we hope you'll see things our way, too
About Linxon:
Our heritage
We combine AtkinsRéalis project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations - we are Linxon!
Our vision
We are the partner of choice for our customers for our comprehensive solution portfolio
Linxon delivers the best market offer of EPC projects through world-class power technologies and the highest level of competence in managing infrastructure activities. We want to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners whilst complying with the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency and sustainability.
Our purpose
We are building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy
Linxon is driving sustainability by building vital infrastructure for the energy transition. We help cities grow, industries expand, and communities thrive by building a crucial part of the power transmission grid.Linxon combines the accumulated knowhow of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and project execution capabilities so that customers benefit from efficient and continuously improved solutions and increased industrial productivity.
