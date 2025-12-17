Senior Coach Behavioural Safety & Operational Risk
We're looking for an experienced Swedish or Danish speaking Senior Coach with a background in behavioural safety and operational risk. You'll work directly in client operations - across production, maintenance, logistics and locomotive environments - to build leadership capability, coach safe behaviours and strengthen risk management practices.
This role supports large-scale safety transformation programmes by working alongside client leaders and teams in the field. You will coach, mentor and upskill client consultants and operational leaders who are new to coaching, helping them gain the confidence and structure to sustain improvements in safety and performance.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Coach operational leaders, supervisors and front-line teams to build ownership and accountability for safety and risk.
Mentor and develop client coaches and internal consultants, building their capability to facilitate behavioural change within their own operations.
Observe work practices in production, logistics and locomotive settings to identify behaviours and conditions that affect safe, efficient work.
Facilitate on-site coaching sessions and workshops to strengthen leadership presence, communication and focus on the critical few risks and controls.
Support leaders to integrate critical risk thinking and verification into daily routines and decision-making.
Reinforce positive examples of safe and effective performance through consistent coaching and feedback.
Adapt coaching approach to engage effectively across diverse teams, languages and cultural contexts.
Work as part of a multidisciplinary dss+ team to deliver measurable improvements in safety culture and operational performance.
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Demonstrated experience coaching leaders and teams in behavioural safety, operational risk or safety leadership.
Industry experience in mining, oil & gas, metals, pulp & paper, utilities, chemicals, logistics, or locomotive operations.
Proven ability to coach, mentor and develop others, including client personnel or emerging coaches.
Strong understanding of critical risk management, leadership routines and operational discipline.
Skilled communicator and facilitator, confident engaging from the front line to senior management.
Willingness to travel regularly across Europe, including Northern Sweden.
