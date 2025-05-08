Senior Cloud Engineer (Swedish speaking)
2025-05-08
Company Description
We're an award-winning Google Cloud partner. We're the experts in transforming businesses and shaping the future of cloud technology. Join us and collaborate with top minds, build groundbreaking solutions, and make a real difference for our clients. Enjoy extensive professional development, global reach, and a supportive, Google-inspired culture. If you're passionate about the cloud, this is where you want to be.
With over 13 years of experience in Google Cloud under our belt, offices in 18 countries and more than 600 experts, we have deployed practical innovation alongside Google. We focus on infrastructure modernisation, application modernisation, data management, smart analytics, and AI & machine learning.
Job Description
Day-to-day life
Implement specific Google Cloud solutions for our clients, build and expand infrastructures, write infrastructure as code and execute seamless migrations from on-prem setups
Work with team members and Google experts to guide customers to new solutions
Help train teammates and solve complex problems
Work with the latest developments in Google Cloud, Kubernetes and Terraform and continue to develop your expertise
Qualifications
You're passionate about the cloud and love to learn and explore its ever-evolving possibilities. As a senior team member, you're a self-starter who can manage your workload and drive projects forward, while enjoying the collaborative energy of our team. You're client-focused, able to understand their needs, translate them into technical solutions, and deliver communication that resonates with your audience.
You're comfortable designing and building Google Cloud architectures, understanding networking, security and containerisation concepts, and working with Infrastructure as Code. You will be able to read and debug code in at least one of the following languages: Python, Golang, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript or HCL. You can manage customer interactions and work effectively with diverse team members. Bonus points if you have experience of migrating from on-premises environments and alternative cloud providers to Google Cloud. Fluency in Swedish is required.
Additional Information
Why Choose Devoteam | Google Cloud Partner?
Innovative Impact: Work on the forefront of cloud technology at a globally recognized leader in Google Cloud solutions.
Direct Google Connection: Collaborate closely with Google teams, shaping the future of cloud and AI.
Unleash Your Expertise: Thrive in a fast-paced environment where sharing knowledge and success is paramount.
End-to-End Impact: Drive complete business transformations, from strategy to implementation and beyond.
Accelerate Your Career: Grow within a Google-inspired culture, gaining specialisations and certifications.
"Partnering with Devoteam has been a highlight of our efforts at Google Cloud. Their dedication and expertise elevate every project we undertake together. It's truly a collaboration that delivers exceptional results." - Alexander Percivall, Senior Partner Engineer, Google Cloud Nordics, Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits
Encouragement and support for training and certification, in the form of coaching from other team members, cost coverage, and financial incentives.
Challenging and rewarding assignments, many of which are end-to-end.
A hybrid work model as standard, with flexible working hours and location to support your work-life balance.
An international, diverse, and inclusive team.
A human-centric and value-based company culture.
Wellness grants for sports activities (5,000 SEK/year).
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Full provision of work tools.
A variety of social events.
Our culture is based on continuous learning and career development, supported by a genuine, inclusive, and expert team that really loves pizza.
Ready to join an elite team? Apply for our Senior Cloud Engineer position and become part of something exceptional!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devoteam G Cloud AB
(org.nr 556615-1154)
Klara Östra Kyrogata 2b (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
G Cloud Jobbnummer
9328691