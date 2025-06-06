Senior Cinematic Lighting Artist
IO Interactive is currently looking for a Senior Cinematic Lighting Artist to join 007 First Light, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
We're looking for a Senior Cinematic Lighting Artist with strong experience in games and a sharp eye for character lighting. This is a hands-on role where you'll help shape the emotional and visual tone of our cinematics; not by leading the charge, but by delivering high-impact lighting work that elevates every shot.
The position is located at one of our studios in Malmö, Barcelona, or Brighton. Please note: a start date no later than August 4th is required, and unfortunately, IOI is not able to provide VISA sponsorship for this role.
What you will do:
Contribute high-quality lighting for in-game cinematics, enhancing mood, atmosphere, and storytelling.
Focus on character lighting that brings performances to life and makes key moments pop.
Work with cinematic directors, artists, and tech teams to ensure consistency and quality across sequences.
Use lighting, shaders, and post-processing to support narrative intent and visual continuity.
Optimise lighting for performance across platforms while maintaining fidelity.
Troubleshoot lighting-related issues and refine tools and workflows with the broader team.
Who you are:
A Senior lighting Artist with shipped AA or AAA game experience.
Strong portfolio showcasing real-time character lighting in either gameplay or cinematic content.
Comfortable working in a proprietary or commercial engine, with a good grasp of lighting tools and workflows.
Deep understanding of light, colour, composition, and their impact on storytelling.
Technically adept, with experience in debugging, optimising, and refining lighting work.
Collaborative, communicative, and able to adapt your work to serve a shared creative vision.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
