Senior Character Artist (Project Baxter)
2025-09-05
We're looking for a Senior Character Artist to join our amazing art team here on Project Baxter.
You'll be a key player on our team and the champion of our stylized characters, leading the charge on everything from players to enemies, humanoids to creatures. You'll be the voice of the Character team, collaborating with everyone from Designers to Animators and helping to shape the very core of our game.
So, are you a master sculptor of digital beings? Do you get a thrill from bringing characters to life, from the heroic to the horrifying? If so, we've got a quest for you on our Project Baxter team!
Please note that this role must be based at our office in Stockholm 5 days per week.
Project Baxter is a cooperative urban crawl through a reactive Dungeons & Dragons®-world, inspired by our love of tabletop RPGs and utilizing procedural tools to enhance emergent gameplay in an endlessly replayable setting. Project Baxter is currently in development in Unreal Engine 5 and is set to launch on all major platforms in 2026.
What You'll Be Doing:
Bring characters to life: You'll be a creative force behind our stylized in-game characters and creatures, from modeling and texturing to implementation.
Follow art direction: You'll follow concepts and art direction, but also have the initiative to push the work further and add your own creative flair.
Character customisation: You'll figure out the best way to split character meshes for our customizer editors and coordinate with other departments to avoid any hiccups.
Shaders and content setup: You'll work with shaders and content setup, making sure our characters not only look amazing but also function flawlessly.
Evolve and maintain our pipeline: You'll help us evolve and maintain our 3D asset pipeline, making sure everything runs smoothly.
Documentation: You'll create and maintain documentation to keep everyone on the same page.
Mentor and guide: You'll work closely with the team and help mentor less experienced artists, ensuring our quality is always top-notch and consistent.
What We're Looking For:
A seasoned pro: You have experience as a Character Artist on multiple AA+ projects. You've been around the development block and you know the drill.
Mentoring: You've held a Senior role (or something similar) where you've guided and mentored junior artists.
Software savvy: You're a pro with Maya, ZBrush, Photoshop, and Substance Painter.
Anatomy expert: You have a keen eye for anatomy, scale, proportions, and stylized silhouettes.
PBR knowledge: You're comfortable with Normal Mapped assets, shaders, and PBR workflows.
Artistic and technical mind: You have a strong interest in both the artistic and technical sides of character creation.
Real-time pro: You have a great understanding of real-time graphics and can create beautiful stylized assets that perform well in-game.
Customization know-how: You understand both the technical setup and the artistic side of character customization systems.
Fluent English communicator: You're fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
Bonus Points If You Have Experience With:
Unreal Engine 4 & 5: You've gotten your hands dirty with either.
Substance Designer: You've used Substance Designer to create your textures.
Interview Process:
30-minute introductory video call with a member of our Talent Acquisition team.
1-hour interview with a Senior Character Artist and Senior Concept Artist.
1-hour interview with our Project Art Director and Studio Art Director.
Perks of the Job
We know that great work comes from happy people, so we've levelled up our benefits package:
Flexible hours: Our core hours of 09:30 AM to 15:30 PM CET helps you to structure your day that is best and most productive for your lifestyle and for your team.
Time off: You'll get 30 vacation days, plus an extra 5 days to use as you please, and even a paid moving day. That's all on top of public holidays!
Pension: We offer a generous occupational pension plan through Nordnet.
Insurances: We've got you covered with comprehensive private healthcare, life, and accident insurance.
Wellness allowance: We offer a 5000 SEK annual wellness allowance to put towards whatever helps you feel your best; whether that's a gym membership, yoga classes, swimming lessons, or whatever else you do for you!
Bike to work: Enjoy tax-free bike leasing through Lease a Bike.
Relax and recharge: We offer free monthly in-office massage sessions to help you unwind and recharge.
Fun and games: We're a team that loves to hang out; whether that's Monday breakfasts, frequent fika, or our weekly Dungeons & Dragons club.
A fresh new office: Our new digs are right in the heart of Stockholm, surrounded by great restaurants, gyms, and awesome spots for Friday after-work drinks.
About Starbreeze
At Starbreeze, we believe games are more than just entertainment, they're a way to bring people together. From the pulse-pounding, cooperative heists of PAYDAY to our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure, we create experiences that thrive on teamwork, strategy, and the thrill of emergent gameplay. Our mission is to build vibrant games that offer infinite replayability, allowing players to forge their own stories and adventures together.
Every Starbreeze employee helps shape this vision. Whether you're crafting intricate game worlds or developing the systems that bring players together, your creativity and passion will drive the future of cooperative gaming. Join us in our journey to create innovative, immersive experiences that unite players and redefine what gaming can achieve.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
Ready to Join the Crew?
