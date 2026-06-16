Senior Calibration Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a key role in thermal management and hydraulics for xEV powertrains and vehicles in an advanced automotive environment. The focus is on coordinating thermal energy across multiple systems to achieve the right balance of performance, efficiency and passenger comfort. Your work will directly influence how heating and cooling are controlled across the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery and cabin.
This is a broad and hands-on role where you work close to both software and hardware. You will combine calibration, verification and system thinking, while also contributing to future product design for different applications. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy solving complex technical challenges in real test environments and want to influence the next generation of powertrain functionality.
Job DescriptionYou will drive calibration and verification activities on desktop, engine rig and in vehicle to meet powertrain and vehicle attribute targets.
You will coordinate thermal energy management between key powertrain and vehicle subsystems.
You will develop and refine control strategies for heating and cooling of the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery and cabin.
You will support the validation of thermal and hydraulic functionality in both vehicle and test cell environments.
You will contribute to function development in inhouse application software, depending on your background and interests.
You will support work related to oil pressure control when relevant.
You will contribute to system design for future products across a variety of applications and customer needs.
RequirementsExperience working with thermal management in applications with combustion or electrical powertrains.
Experience with both calibration and function development using Simulink.
Driving licence.
Fluent English and Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7923819-2056453". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9966901