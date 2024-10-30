Senior CAE Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The group 93810, Airbags & Steering wheels, is part of the Occupant Safety department within the unit Vehicle Tophat. The group's responsibility is to develop all airbag applications and steering wheels and we are primarily working with Full-Service Suppliers (FSS) which normally have a global footprint. There is also an engineering team in Shanghai (PDS) with which we have close cooperation, even though they are not part of our group.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to work with one of Volvo Car's core values? Are you interested in challenges in an international environment? Would you like to work in a well performing team and are you a person who can drive yourself and like to take initiatives?
We are now looking for an experienced CAE engineer who would like to contribute to the development of our future safety products towards our world leading goals. As a person you see possibilities and solutions instead of problems and difficulties.
What you'll do
You will be part of the Airbag and Steering wheel Concept Team at Volvo Cars, where you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of protective safety products. As a key member of the team, your responsibilities will include:
* Modeling and Quality Assurance: Develop and analyze CAE models for airbags and steering wheels, including tasks such as meshing, stitching, folding, and deployment.
* Concept Development: Create airbag models for concept studies, advanced engineering projects, and requirement settings.
* Verification: Ensure the accuracy and reliability of CAE models and results.
* Innovation in Testing: Develop new test methods for airbags and participate in the planning and analysis of physical testing.
* Product Development: Engage in both the early product development phase and the industrialization phase.
* Collaboration: Work closely with other teams at Volvo and with our suppliers.
Additionally, you will contribute to the development of strategies and define new ways of working to maintain Volvo Cars' leadership in passive safety.
We are seeking an experienced CAE Engineer with a strong background in this field. The ideal candidate will have a Master of Science or Bachelor of Science degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with tools such as Ansa, Meta, and Primer is essential. You should be well-versed in the latest modeling techniques for airbag components within LS Dyna, with at least 10 years of experience in modeling and simulating airbags.
In this role, you will be responsible for configuring and analyzing vehicle crash simulations. A thorough understanding of vehicle safety legal requirements and rating protocols worldwide is crucial. An interest in cars and safety is highly valued.
You must be proficient in English, both written and spoken, and capable of driving yourself to meet promised deliveries. Collaboration is key, so you should enjoy working with others. We are looking for a fast learner with an analytical and solution-oriented mindset. Building trust with others is important to you, and you are always curious to learn new things.
Your technical competence and ability to interact with different teams will help create a great atmosphere for innovative solutions. If you are passionate about advancing vehicle safety and enjoy working in a dynamic environment, we would love to hear from you. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74017-42944131". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oskar Nätt 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8985831