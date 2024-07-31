Senior C++ Engineer
2024-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. We are the worldâs leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, combining our companyâs enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
Boeing Flight Plan Optimization team is developing a market leading capability for calculating efficient and sustainable flight trajectories worldwide. We are looking for Senior C++ Engineer for our international multi disciplinary team.
Responsibilities:
Your primary responsibility is to lead code improvement and refactoring of a large, computationally intensive, backend C++ application. You will work in a multidisciplinary international team.
Develops integrated roadmaps for analytics capability development leveraging internal and external resources.
Determines strategies for the progression of analytics to align with business focus and priorities.
Leads cross-functional teams that determine, define and deploy highly complex predictive/prescriptive analytic solutions to meet business goals.
Evaluates business objectives, determines stakeholder needs and identifies requirements.
Chooses best fit methods, defines algorithms, validates and deploys models to achieve business results.
Performs necessary data preparation and enhancements to models.
Creates and develops new methodologies to address unmet analysis needs.
Required Qualifications:
• Extensive experience in C++ development, with a proven track record of refactoring large legacy codebases and driving technological improvements.
• Up-to-date with the latest C++ standards, libraries, and technologies, and advocating for their adoption.
• Experience with build systems such as CMake or Meson.
• Proficiency in using Linux and scripting languages such as Bash or PowerShell.
• Strong proficiency in using Git version control system for managing code repositories and collaborating with team members.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
make a true difference for airline clients across the world
be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
have the opportunity to work for the biggest player in the aviation world
have flexible working hours and hybrid work place
have a private medical care and subsidized gym and sports activities
Join our sports teams
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
