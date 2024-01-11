Senior C++ developer (FuSa)
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
GlobalLogic Sweden team is involved in the development of a mind blowing infotainment system, powered by Android Automotive.
If you want to develop Infotainment SW together with big players, but keep the startup setup of a company, you will feel right at home with our project.
You will work in a team of highly skilled engineers with the opportunity to develop the next generation industry leading infotainment system and be part of the automotive industry infotainment mega-trend.
Must-have requirements:
Master's degree in computer science or related field;
5+ years of experience with development software for embedded systems;
Hands-on experience in C++ (preferably versions 14 or 17);
Proven experience with low-level coding;
Working knowledge of functional safety and standard ISO26262.
Nice to have:
Python coding skills;
Working experience with Qualcomm SoC and QNX.
Job Responsibilities:
Development of the system responsible for monitoring ASIL-B class signals to be displayed in the Driver Information display;
Main system components include, but not limited to: Safety manager, display signal monitoring and Hardware monitoring (heartbeat). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8385921