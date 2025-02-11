Senior Business Risk Manager in Strategy Execution
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28933
Are you an experienced professional in risk management? Do you want to own and lead key deliveries within the non-financial risk management area? Then you might be our new Senior BRM in Strategy Execution.
About this opportunity
You will join the Strategy Execution team, with responsibilities over the strategic direction of GBS Management Oversight. The team is also the competence centre for key regulatory deliveries, acting as the one point of entry and coordinator towards senior leadership; in addition, Strategy Execution supports with the facilitation of the Management Oversight Committee, trainings catalogue and other strategic initiatives like Internal Rules, Master Classes, Customer First Experience, QRMs and more.
Management Oversight is placed under one of the largest units in Nordea: Group Business Support. GBS drives optimisation of our operational efficiencies, letting the Business Areas focus on what they do best, to serve our customers and drive income growth initiatives.
GBS Management Oversight consists of risk specialists, generalists and line managers that have individual responsibilities, but work closely together to always help and challenge each other. Strategy Execution is a critical team that is well-positioned and exposed to top management in GBS and the rest of the Bank.
As our new Senior Business Risk Manager, you will step into a central and important role, being responsible for projects that have a significant exposure towards the GBS Leadership Team and other key stakeholders across the organization. You will be coordinating the Management Oversight Committee, making sure materials are delivered on time and with high quality.
In addition, and as part of your risk management acumen, you will be expected to facilitate an adequate progress of key non-financial risk management activities. You will therefore be able to support managers in securing a solid risk management perspective, which will directly impact on the financial performance, efficiency, competitiveness and overall success of Nordea.
What you'll be doing:
* Structure and coordinate key projects
* Drive risk-related processes and implementation of e.g. new regulation
* Be able to work independently as well as together with the team. Able to challenge the status quo by bringing new ideas and sharing unfinished thoughts
* Contribute towards and live up to our GBS Management Oversight strategic direction
* Ensure effective interaction with key stakeholders, whilst being able to connecting the dots in a matrix business environment
* Help decision-makers in understanding the consequences of the decisions taken
* Play an integral role in analysing data to allow identification of common patterns and root-cause analysis of issues related to various projects
You'll join Strategy Execution in GBS Management Oversight. The role can be based in Stockholm or Helsinki.
Who you are
You are an experienced risk manager searching to challenge yourself in a highly paced and complex environment. You have a talent for risk management and are passionate about working in an ever-changing environment.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have good analytical skills and the ability to apply them to risk
* Can develop and follow through on strategy for implementing Risk Frameworks
* Have good people and stakeholder management skills to provide partnership while aligning and cooperating with internal stakeholders
* Have excellent business operational and compliance risk tools
* Able to plan, drive and manage projects
* Have excellent business risk and compliance rules and regulation knowledge
* Have superior communication skills and an ability to effectively put the impact through your interactions
* Are proactive, able to manage multiple tasks, execution-oriented and well organized with a structured approach
* Superior relating and networking skills
Your experience and background:
* Written and spoken English on a superior level is required
* Have a Bachelor's degree
* Have superior business knowledge
* Have excellent business risk and compliance regulation knowledge is required
If this sounds like you, please get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 25/02/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Jordi Fakiani Lopez, at jordi.fakiani@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
