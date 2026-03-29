Senior Business Controller
Lyten Ett AB / Controllerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla controllerjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Acting as a key member of the Finance team, serves as a strategic partner to management, providing financial insights and analyses to support business decisions.
Responsible for planning, controlling, and analysing the company's financial performance, ensuring financial targets are met and aligned with overall business objectives. The role includes ownership of budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and performance monitoring processes, contributing to the organization's financial stability and growth.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Support management in developing and managing budgets, ensuring alignment with strategic and operational goals.
Monitor financial performance by analysing variances between actual results, budgets, and forecasts, providing insights and recommendations to improve profitability and efficiency.
Develop and maintain financial forecasts, including identifying risks, opportunities, and trends that impact business performance.
Prepare and present regular financial reports and key performance indicators to management and other stakeholders.
Provide financial analysis and business insights to support strategic decisions, investments, and business cases.
Ensure compliance with internal controls, financial policies, and relevant accounting standards.
Continuously improve financial processes, systems, and tools to enhance transparency, accuracy, and efficiency.
Support the month-end and year-end closing processes by maintaining accurate financial records and ensuring timely reporting.
Participate in audits and provide necessary documentation and explanations related to business performance.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or similar.
Proven experience in Business Control, Financial Analysis, or Controlling roles.
Experience in budgeting, forecasting, and management reporting.
Specific skills
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Basic Swedish and other language skills are seen as a plus.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent command of financial modelling and reporting tools (e.g. Excel, Power BI, ERP systems).
High attention to detail and accuracy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825773