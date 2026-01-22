Senior Business Analyst - PLM
2026-01-22
We are looking for a Business Analyst for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
In our team, Product Structure & Configuration, we are now looking for a Business Analyst in the PLM-area. If you are a person experienced from the automotive industry, focused on complex problem solving and dedicated to the PLM-area, you might be the person we are looking for.
We work with establishing and developing processes, information flows and digital solutions that meet our requirements on managing Product Information through the lifecycle of all our fantastic cars. Our main challenge at the moment is to support our processes related to development and verification of software in all configurations of our Product Portfolio.
Your focus will be to drive the PLM initiatives in the Product Configuration area from start to finish. You will perform this work in cross-functional teams, with high demands on the quality of deliveries and precision in time.
Desired qualifications for this position include:
• BSc or higher degree in Engineering, Computer science or similar field of knowledge relevant for this position.
• Minimum 5 years of background from the automotive industry
• Minimum 5 years of experience from working with business processes related to the PLM area.
• Solid skills in written and spoken English
Wanted Qualifications include:
• Experiences from working with PLM tools
• Experiences from Engineering processes (HW and SW)
On a personal level we are looking for:
• Great analytical and presentational skills
• Open minded and a high level of Delivery Focus
• Ability to manage complexity through excellent facilitation skills
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 Year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
