At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet.
We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
For our HQ in Stockholm we are currently looking for a Senior Brand Director.
Position Overview:
As a Senior Brand Director, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our global brand. You will be a strategic leader and trusted advisor, guiding the development and implementation of brand strategies that drive consumer relevance, business growth, and long-term brand equity. This is your opportunity to influence how millions of people experience Electrolux around the world. Reporting directly to the VP of Brand & Consumer Insights, you will lead the development of brand strategies, ensure alignment across markets, and champion brand excellence across all touchpoints.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the long-term brand vision by defining and driving the 3-5-year strategic roadmap for the Electrolux brand, ensuring alignment with business goals and consumer insights.
Steward brand fundamentals including positioning, visual brand identity (VBI), target audience definition, and brand experience guidelines.
Act as a strategic consultant to regional and functional teams, helping translate brand strategy into actionable roadmaps and ensuring consistent brand expression across all markets.
Guide brand performance measurement, advising on the development and tracking of Mission Scorecard metrics such as Top 3 consideration, brand differentiation metrics, and ROMI.
Collaborate cross-functionally with innovation, licensing, product, and content teams to ensure brand alignment and unlock new opportunities.
Champion brand excellence by sharing best practices, building internal advocacy, and acting as the single voice of the brand across the organization.
Who you are:
Strategic & visionary. You see the big picture and can translate it into actionable strategies that drive results.
Collaborative & influential. You build strong relationships across functions and geographies, and you know how to bring people with you.
Consumer-obsessed. You understand what drives consumer behavior and how to build brands that resonate.
Insight-driven. You use data and insights to inform decisions and continuously improve brand performance.
Experienced. You bring 10+ years of brand management experience, ideally in a global or matrixed organization, with a proven track record of delivering impact.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment,
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path,
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services,
Family and health friendly benefits,
Insurance policy plan
Additional holidays
