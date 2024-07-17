Senior Bid Engineer - 452790
Alstom Transport AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Senior Bid Engineer focused on rolling stock maintenance based in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Get onboard and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Maria Lindström (RSM Engineering Manager), and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates
We'll look to you to:
In the role, you will be part of the engineering function within Alstom Services in the Nordics. Your main task is to optimize our customers' vehicles from a sustainability, cost and efficiency perspective. In close cooperation with a tender team and with support of our local as well as global organization you deliver to our Rolling stock Maintenance projects, specifically during the tender phase, but in your role you can also support projects in execution phase. With the help of engineering know-how, available technical documentation and accumulated experience from the organization, you identify and propose optimizations of maintenance, question the cost analysis and evaluate possible strategies. The common goal is to produce competitive tenders and prosperous, cost-effective maintenance projects.
Manage technical work streams in a tender in accordance with the time schedule
In maintenance and material supply tenders, be responsible for delivering maintenance plan, bill of materials, direct maintenance cost model (project controlling version), risk and opportunity register based on the latest field data and support tender managers and tender teams.
Evaluate and define maintenance strategy together with tender team
Calculate bonus/penalty regimes and provide these to the tender team
Optimize and improve maintenance cost with regard to material and labor time
Challenge the manufacturing units in the development of vehicles and definition of the LCC (Life Cycle Cost)
Review and consolidate RAM(Reliability Availability Maintainability)/LCC data with maintenance project engineers and systems engineers.
Ensure feedback of experience and needs from the perspective of the maintenance projects
Promotes the use of latest maintenance technics and R&D developments (Condition Based Maintenance, Reliability Centered Maintenance).
Identify, propose and implement maintenance optimizations in existing projects.
Carry out risk analyses
All about you
To succeed in the role, it is important that you have a broad technical background and to be curious. You have great drive and work in a solution-oriented manner based on conditions that can vary between different projects. You are good at searching for information and do not hesitate to contact relevant people. You prioritize and plan your work in consultation with other stakeholders in order to reach set goals within a given time frame. In addition, you have a proactive attitude and are a person with good structure and communication skills
Above all we value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Masters's degree in engineering or equivalent experience
Fluent English
2-3 years of experience in a technical role preferably Railways system/Application engineering
Knowledge of rolling stock equipment
Experience of LCC analysis
Proficient in the use of MS Office, SAP, BI/BO
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
• Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
• Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
• Contribute to innovative projects
• Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
• Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
• Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
Gamla Brogatan 34, 5 tr (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8804930