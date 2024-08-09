Senior Battery Verification Engineer
2024-08-09
Join our extraordinary journey, as we are revolutionizing the future of electrification in vehicles. Are you eager to accelerate your career within a dynamic team specializing in designing and implementing effective test strategies for high end and high-tech products?
With us, you will not only get the chance to contribute to projects that shape innovative and sustainable solutions, you will also play a important role in leaving a positive impact on society for generations to come!
The Role
Energy Storage Systems Lab & Test is a group within the Electromobility System Complete function, with the responsibility of providing test data to stakeholders within the Energy Storage Engineering function. We are looking for a battery verification engineer with a passion for trying out new technologies, continuously improve and in the end contribute to creating better solutions that bring value to our company.
The assignment includes, but are not restricted to:
• Project planning, budgeting and lead in terms of battery cell testing
• Stakeholder management
• Battery cell testing according to test specification
• Develop and perform methods for test set-up and verification of battery hardware components
• Planning of verification scope and developing test setup methodology
• Post processing and presentation of data
• Test report writing
• Participation in our continuous improvement work, etc
• Testing will be performed both in-house but also at external locations, while travelling is required from time to time
To succeed in this role, you will require
• Minimum bachelor's degree within Engineering
Thorough understanding of battery cells and what affects the battery performance and life
• Minimum 5 years of experience in battery cell performance and life cycle test and verification, or similar areas related to verification
• Experience in test setup methodology for the above, including understanding of measurement techniques
• Experience in handling external test suppliers and tests at external sites, preferably with regards to battery cell testing
• Experience in leadership roles as (sub-)project lead and/or as team leader
As a person you lead yourself and others to achieve project goals as a team. You demonstrate great communication skills and are a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members and stakeholders. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and take own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
Who are we?
Our growing team consist of ca 20 members, working with cell- and module performance testing, environmental, thermal and abuse testing, data management and lab development and maintenance. We are building a world-class battery test lab, to provide world-class data to our stakeholders. With us, you will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Do you want to join us on our journey? - Apply!
Curious and have some question - please contact:
Hiring Manager: Hannes Kannisto
Mail: hannes.kannisto@volvo.com
Last application date: August 12th, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12
