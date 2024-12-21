Senior Backend Engineer (Stockholm, hybrid)
Net Insight AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Net Insight AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a humble and flexible team-player with a desire learn and grow?
Would you like to join an environment described as "A place where engineers can be engineers"with products that are being used all over the world - in major events like the Olympics or as critical components in 5G networks?
If you're ready for a new step in your career, you need to check this role out!
Want to learn more about our products and get to know our people? Make sure to check us out on LinkedIn and Youtube!
About your role
You'll join the R&D Sync organization, consisting of 20 members, and be a crucial addition to the team working on the management system (5 members).
This is our newest line of products, which means no legacy and the opportunity to heavily influence and make decisions connected to technology, architecture and more.
As a senior BackendEngineer, you get to use your skills in programming (mainly Javascript, Typescript and node.js), problem-solving and collaboration, to ensure the quality in developing a system that is useful for our customers.
You'll get a lot of trust and freedom in a broad role where you are also expected to create unit and functional tests.
The management system, that you'll be working on, is called Zyntai Director and is deployed in k8s. Its purpose is to manage a large network ofZyntai TimeNodes (up tothousands). It handles everything from onboarding, upgrades and configuration to metrics collection, visualization and alarms.
Tech stack: Javascript, Typescript, node.js, Docker, K8s, AWS/Public Cloud
Good to knows:
We value work-life balance and have a hybrid work set-up (50/50)
Full-time, permanent position
Located in our HQ in Solna, Stockholm
Our corporate language is English
The product
In this role, you will be working with developing our latest cutting-edge 5G synchronization product, Zyntai
With the ongoing global deployment of 5G, networks are evolving in terms of capacity and coverage, and with the introduction of new advanced applications and use cases. Central to all these advancements is the need for resilient time synchronization.
To get a deeper understanding of our synchronization Zyntai product, check out this video on our Youtube channel.
Your Profile
Skills and experience:
• 8+ years of professional experience working as a Backend Software Engineer, developing technically advanced products
• Indepth skills, experience and passion within:
JavaScript/TypeScript
Node.js
Docker/K8s (you're used to setting up, configure and deploy in a K8 environment)
AWS/Public Cloud
• Experience in working towards databases likeMySQL, PostgreSQL
Traits:
We believe you'll fit right in if you consider yourself to be:
Curious and drivenwith a strong desire to learn and grow
Humble and flexible, willing to adapt to changing circumstances
A true team player who enjoys collaborating with others, finding solutions together
Results-oriented with a focus on completing tasks efficiently
Excellent at communicating their ideas and thoughts
Our culture and beliefs:
At Net Insight, innovation, collaboration, and trust are the cornerstones of our success. As one team, we are committed to delivering value to our customers, contributing to the growth and success of our company.
Together we create a dynamic and positive workplace where everyone is valued, engaged and empowered to make an impact
How to apply and information about the process
It's super-easy!
Upload you CV or use your LinkedIn profile, fill in the choice questions (no data entry) and upload relevant documentation of you choice - That's it.
We are recruiting continuously and we aim to get back to you with an initial decision within 10 days.
Note: We do not offer relocation support at this time.
Note 2: Background check will be part of our recruitment process.
This isNET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.
For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. We partnerwith hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.
For more information, please visitwww.netinsight.net
Buzz: Telecom, C++, Engineer, Developer, Programmer, SW Developer, Software Designer, 5G, Cloud, DevOps, PTP protocol, Agile, Scrum, Net Insight Products, Sverige, KTH, Telecom, Tele operator, Automatic Control, Reglerteknik Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Net Insight AB
(org.nr 556533-4397), https://netinsight.net/ Arbetsplats
Net Insight Kontakt
Tommy Sönnergren tommy.sonnergren@netinsight.net Jobbnummer
9077876