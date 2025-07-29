Senior Backend Engineer, Kotlin
About Merchant Group
Merchant Group comprises Merchant Core, Growth, Operations Management, New Business sub-groups containing 25+ teams . These are cross-functional teams built with different skill sets, and we expect product engineers to collaborate with Data, Design and Product, ensuring we're fulfilling our Merchants' needs.
Merchant products make Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives. We build tools and automation that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
In the Merchant CRM team, we're building the bridge between our commercial teams and Wolt's internal systems. Our mission is to make it easy for Account Managers and Sales to access the tools and data they need - directly from their CRM. We focus on reducing manual work by automating workflows like contract approvals, merchant lifecycle tracking, and data syncing. Everything we build is integrated, reliable, and designed to scale with the business. If you enjoy building systems that simplify work and drive real impact across teams, you'll feel right at home with us.
What you'll be doing
You'll play a key role in building the backend systems behind Wolt's internal merchant tools. We value autonomy, ownership, and technical excellence-and you'll have the space to shape both what we build and how we build it.
Day-to-day, you'll:
Design and develop scalable backend services integrating our CRM with our internal systems
Take full ownership of services - from architecture to deployment, monitoring, and maintenance.
Work closely with business teams to understand needs and deliver high-impact features.
Help guide architecture decisions within the team and across the broader Merchant group.
Make sure quality is baked in through solid testing, observability, and tooling.
Support a culture of curiosity, experimentation, and continuous learning.
Our humble expectations
We're looking for someone who knows their craft, loves solving meaningful problems, and enjoys building tools that make life easier for others. You don't need to tick every single box - but here's what would help you succeed in this role:
6+ years of experience building reliable, scalable backend systems in production environments.
Hands-on experience with Kotlin or the curiosity and confidence to learn it fast - it's the core language in our team.
Familiarity with microservice architectures, distributed systems, and cloud infrastructure (we run on AWS).
Previous work on internal platforms, tools, or CRM systems - especially those used by ops or customer-facing teams.
Bonus points if you've worked with Python, Go, PostgreSQL, Kafka, and Kubernetes.
Strong grasp of engineering practices - testing, observability, CI/CD - and why they matter.
Comfortable collaborating across teams and time zones in a distributed setup.
You take ownership, help your teammates grow through reviews and mentoring, and focus on solutions that have real impact for the business and the people using your tools. Så ansöker du
