Senior Backend Engineer
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-07-09
Do you want to be a key player in growing a company that works to empower consumers to make smarter and more conscious financial decisions?
Would you also like to work in an entrepreneurial environment across Scandinavia striving to reach a growing number of users with services that help them save money and to manage and improve their personal finances?
If yes, then take the opportunity to join Lendo, the leading marketplace for loans in Scandinavia. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, employing 250+ talentful colleagues working each day to make it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
The team
You'll become part of an open-minded, agile, and cross-functional team that loves to solve problems and innovate! At Lendo, everyone can have an impact. Our tech teams work closely with the business, directly contributing to continuously improving the tech and our product offerings. Through our products, we want to empower people to make smarter and more conscious financial decisions.
A look at what you would do
-
Use modern tech such as Kubernetes, Docker, PostgreSQL, GCP, CI/CD...
-
Build, design, and optimise Go microservices
-
Continuously create exciting new products and features, collaborating closely with colleagues
-
Write tests at different levels to ensure quality and that your code really does what you want
-
Identify and keep track of metrics that tell you how our software is performing
- Be creative and brainstorm ideas for ways we can further improve
- Bring your own unique skill set to the table
- You'll experiment, test, try, fail and learn all the time
Skills and requirements
- You're a curious engineer
- You don't do things just because they were always done that way. You don't ignore the lessons learned, however,even those learned by others
- Good knowledge in some development languages, preferably Go or a similar language
- Code reviews and testing are natural parts in your daily work
- Familiar with tools like: Travis, Docker, Kubernetes, Git
- Experience with the public cloud, architecture, scalability and machine learning is a plus
We offer
- A place for everyone - an international environment, we have teammates coming from 20+ different countries.
- Be a part of the Schibsted family with endless possibilities
- Room for you to do things your way
- We like to inspire your passion by organizing hackathons, knowledge-sharing events as well as giving you the opportunity to join global conferences
- Lots of things you can learn through our Schibsted Learning platform, skilled sparring partners as well as make use of a good budget for competence development
- A wellness program, if you want to do yoga, meditation, running, and other activities with colleagues and coaches
- 4 000 SEK of health promotion allowance
- 30 days of paid leave
- Super central location in Stockholm with a awesome rooftop- Please note that this position is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid workplace setup. The required office days are Monday and Tuesday.
- We also chip in on your pension and give you extra Schibsted shares for free if you join our share saving plan
- And yes, we have the industry standard perks such as team activities and fun parties!
Questions? Does it sound interesting? Submit your application already today, as we will meet interesting candidates continuously throughout the application period! If you have questions about the role, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Agnes Novrin at agnes.novrin@schibsted.com
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
