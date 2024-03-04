Senior Backend Engineer
2024-03-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Backend Engineer
As a part of Mobile Core you will be responsible for creating solutions used throughout the Volvo Cars app, focusing on remote configuration, analytics and experimentation. Our mission is to provide high quality infrastructure and services directly supporting engineering, product and design.
We are a diverse platform team of frontend, backend and mobile engineers working with Java, Spring Boot, Kotlin, Swift, C#, Vue.js and Azure. Other tools and components can be GraphQL, REST api's, Kafka, and Snowflake.
You will be a part of a platform team and will alongside with developers and QA also collaborate with our product manager and business analyst as well as business, other product teams and stakeholders that supports our deliveries.
We are launching more and more functionality in existing solution as well as starting up new solutions for replacing existing applications. You will together with the team solve complex problems to accelerate business.
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Backend Engineer with expertise in Java/SpringBoot and standard components in that environment. The ideal candidate will be a proactive individual capable of driving initiatives within the team and mentoring junior engineers. You will play a pivotal role in integrating and interfacing with various backend services across different teams, each employing distinct cloud technologies.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code.
Lead the integration of backend services, ensuring seamless communication across different platforms and cloud technologies.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to create cohesive and scalable solutions.
Manage high-load event processing from Kafka queues, optimizing for performance and reliability.
Mentor junior engineers, guiding them in best practices and professional development.
Drive innovation and initiatives within the team, contributing to the continuous improvement of our processes and services.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent experience.
Proficient in Java with a solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
Experience with cloud technologies and various communication protocols.
Experience in handling high-load event processing, preferably with Kafka.
Experience of data analysis and high data volumes in system integrations.
Strong experience in developing and integrating complex backend services.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, capable of working in a cross-functional team environment and close to different stakeholders.
Prior experience in mentoring and leading junior team members.
Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg (Hybrid)
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing.
Contact & Application
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Keerthi Veeraraghavan, keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
