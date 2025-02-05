Senior Automation Engineer
2025-02-05
We seek an experienced Automation Engineer to join a global company in Lund, Sweden.
This is a one-year consultant position starting in March 2025.
The company owns and develops equipment for carton packaging lines.
The need for different variants is high and in some cases, they rely on strong collaborations with third-party equipment suppliers.
We are looking for a person with a strong automation engineering background within product development who wants to step into a role that will contain the opportunity to utilize skills in systems engineering, leading the development of their chosen external partners and being a reference person for the automation design area.
In this role, you will work in a cross-functional scrum team and be responsible for providing guidance, making trad-offs, and being the interface point between the company 's suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Requirements
Experience within the automation engineering area, leadership area, and systems engineering field in terms of requirement management & verification & validation.
Skills required
Electrical design
PLC Automation
Mechatronics Design
Project Management
As a person, we believe you are a skilled communicator who has a good ability to build new relationships both internally and externally.
You also need to be persistent and decisive since there will be elements of discussing and negotiating on a technical level.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
