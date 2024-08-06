Senior Associate
You will be part of team which usually comprises one, or more BAs, Associates, Managers, a full-time Associate Principal and a Partner providing part time oversight. In your role you will work on specific areas of the client's operation, working closely with client team members to accomplish three objectives:
1. Collect/analyse data to identify insights and opportunities (Analysis)
2. Assist with the delivery of measurable improvements (Idea Management)
3. Assist with the implementation of the processes and systems that will sustain ongoing improvements for your client in the future (Wiring)
The purpose of the Senior Associate role is to facilitate the implementation of change management strategies within the client firm. The Senior Associate is a resource of data and analysis, providing the fact base and consultation point for decision making. The Senior Associate facilitates the prioritisation of projects, solving root cause analysis and determines the areas of highest value within the client business.
The Senior Associate also provides analytical support to idea owners within the client business, providing some leadership in the problem-solving efforts. The Senior Associate must recognise when ideas are under or over-performing expectations and ensure effective prioritization of initiatives and appropriate pace of implementation.
The role requires leadership skills through active wiring of the client business. Bridging any gaps between client analysts and client managers, the Senior Associate is responsible for ensuring that the methodology becomes inherent in the client's practices and embed the Business Improvement process and wiring of the organization to ensure sustainable high performance. Så ansöker du
