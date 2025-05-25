Senior Android Developer Consultant
2025-05-25
About Us:
Dizayee Solutions AB is a growing IT consultancy company providing expert solutions to leading companies across Sweden and beyond. Our consultants work with cutting-edge technologies and diverse customers, primarily in the automotive industry, but we are not limited to this domain. Our team is built on professionalism, dedication, and technical excellence.
Role Overview:
We are currently seeking a Senior Android Developer Consultant to join our team. In this role, you will work on exciting assignments with our customers, mainly within the automotive sector. As a consultant, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality Android applications tailored to our customers' specific needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, maintain, and optimize Android applications with a strong focus on performance and usability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including UX/UI designers, backend developers, and product owners.
Participate in requirement analysis, architecture discussions, and code reviews.
Ensure code quality and best practices in development, testing, and documentation.
Follow customer-specific development processes, rules, and guidelines.
Deliver tasks and assignments as per customer specifications and timelines.
Adapt to different work environments and contribute positively to customer teams.
Skills needed: Android Studio, JetPack components, MVVM, MVI, Clean Architecture, Firebase Integrations, Dependency injections, RoomDb, SqlDelight, Sqlite, Rest api integrations, Version control systems (GitHub, Git, Bibucket), Segment, Mixpanel, OneSignal, Project Management Tools (Azure, Jira, Trello, Asana).
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
5+ years of professional experience in Android application development.
Strong proficiency in Kotlin and Java.
Deep understanding of Android SDK, Android Studio, and modern development frameworks (Jetpack Compose, MVVM, etc.).
Experience working with RESTful APIs, third-party libraries, and cloud services.
Knowledge of unit testing and automation tools.
Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
Previous experience working in the automotive or embedded domain is a plus.
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Ability to work independently and manage customer expectations professionally.
What We Offer:
Opportunities to work with leading clients and innovative projects.
A supportive and flexible work culture.
Competitive compensation and benefits.
Continuous learning and professional development.
Additional Information:
As a consultant at Dizayee Solutions AB, you will follow all rules, regulations, and working standards set by our customers, and perform tasks as assigned under their project and team structures.
For further questions please feel free to contact mushir@dsab.eu
